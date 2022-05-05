Best Fitbit Deals: Save $104 Off Sense, $67 Off Verse 3, $34 Off Charge 4 and More

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Spring is well underway, and with warmer weather here, a lot of people are starting to think about going to the beach, getting back into outdoor activities and taking another look at those fitness goals from the beginning of 2022. Many of us will find ourselves falling into one of two groups when it comes to working out: the fitness fanatic and the exercise averse.

Whether you like working out or not, staying active is an important part of wellness. And if you're looking for renewed motivation and a tool to help you on your health and fitness journey, you should consider purchasing a Fitbit to track your activity and hit daily targets to keep you focused and inspired.

Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers can keep up with all activities, tracking your steps and workouts -- even swimming. Fitbit devices can also track your sleep patterns, stress levels and heart health. If you're interested in monitoring your fitness journey in 2022 and beyond, a Fitbit is a stylish, comfortable and effective tool to use and can help you get in shape.

If you're looking for deals on a Fitbit, you'll tend to find impressive sales during the holiday season. But why wait? You can find really good offers on Fitbit devices all year long if you wait for special markdowns. We've gone through and gathered the best bargains we could find to help you find the right Fitbit at the right price. Check out the best deals currently available below. We will update this article periodically as deals expire and new price drops hit retailers.

If you're already sold on getting a Fitbit but aren't sure which one is right for you, we've got you covered with all the information you need. Read this article for a deep dive on a few of Fitbit's most prominent models.

Best Fitbit deals available right now

Lexy Savvides/CNET With tools to monitor heart health, stress management and even skin temperature, this is a bit like having a medical assistant around your wrist at all times. Besides keeping a close eye on atrial fibrillation (heart rate irregularities), an EDA scan app detects electrodermal activity, which often correlates to your body's response to stress. You can also see your nightly blood-oxygen levels at a glance. It has built-in GPS for hikes, bikes and driving. The watch works with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for news updates, bedtime reminders and alarms, and it can control smart home devices, too. The smartwatch comes with a variety of clock face options. One battery charge lasts six full days, and a full day's charge takes only 12 minutes. It's available in black, gray or white and gold. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Fitbit The Fitbit Versa 3 is the newest model available, and adds quite a few new features compared to the previous generation. In addition to heart-rate and sleep cycle monitoring, the new generation added blood-oxygen tracking for more detailed health metrics. Named our favorite Apple Watch alternative for 2022, this fitness tracker doesn't skimp on the smartwatch features, either. In addition to adding Google Assistant to its smart-home compatibility, the new Versa 3 can also download hundreds of apps like Spotify and Uber.

Angela Lang/CNET While it's not one of the latest models, the Fitbit Versa 2 is still a popular fitness wearable that offers a whole lot of features at a really great price. The Versa 2 is one of the company's fitness smartwatches, meaning it has a few more advanced features to help you know who's calling, gives you access to Alexa for controlling your smart home devices with your voice, and much more. For the better part of the past year, the Versa 2 has sold for around the $180 mark, so this current markdown is a great deal if you don't mind the petal/copper rose color. The Versa 2 is available in a variety of colors as well, though the discounts vary.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Again, it's not the most recent Fitbit smartwatch in the series, but the Fitbit Charge 4 has plenty to offer, and you can get it at a pretty deep discount. The Fitbit Charge 4 was awarded the CNET Editors' Choice Award in 2020 for its low price, stylish design and health features, including heart-rate notifications and sleep tracking. This smartwatch is half the size of other watches and features a touchscreen that allows you to go through the settings as needed. Even better is that it can track more than 20 different activities and can assist you in setting goals for your workouts and routines. If you're not using GPS, the battery can last for up to seven days on a single charge, but if you are, you'll need to recharge it much more frequently. Read our Fitbit Charge 4 review.

Érika García/CNET For a simpler, sleeker smartwatch, the Inspire 2 puts an emphasis on keeping you moving. Track the day's activities and progress toward goals for total steps, movement and calories burned. The Inspire also has 24/7 heart-rate tracking to calculate resting versus active rates. It even tracks your light, deep and REM sleep to give you a sleep score and improve on nightly habits. And the Inspire 2 goes 10 days on a single charge.

Lexy Savvides/CNET Fitness trackers are generally not the nicest looking devices on the market, but the Fitbit Luxe does a pretty good job of breaking that mold. The overall design of it is slimmer, with rounded edges, nicely colored bezels and unique bands that can be paired with it to make the fitness tracker look like a piece of jewelry. While they typically list for $150, you can grab the black and graphite model from Amazon for $40 off right now. When it comes to fitness tracking, the Luxe is no slouch. It offers sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring and stress management. It gives you up to five days of battery life per charge. Read our Fitbit Luxe review.

Lexy Savvides/CNET One of the most popular Fitbits in recent years has been the Charge line. The Fitbit Charge 5 is the newest in the lineup, making its debut in September of 2021. It was just recently updated with a new ECG functionality and Daily Readiness Score, which add to the existing sleep tracking, built-in GPS and heart-rate alerts. Its features and long battery life combine to make this a must-have fitness tracker this holiday season. The Fitbit Charge 5 earned an Editors' Choice award and is considered "the best Fitbit you can buy" right now. Read our Fitbit Charge 5 review.

