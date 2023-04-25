At $479, OnePlus' First Android Tablet Looks to Stand Out in the Crowd

After being teased earlier this year, OnePlus' first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, will be available for preorder starting Friday and cost $479, the company said Tuesday.

People can also purchase a $149 magnetic keyboard, a $99 stylus and a $39 folio case to go along with the Android tablet. The tablet has an all-metal design and comes only in green, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Expect the tablet to ship May 8.

CNET's Andrew Lanxon, who tried out the tablet at the Mobile World Congress trade show earlier this year, said it has a good feel to it. The tablet has an 11.6-inch display and a 7:5 aspect ratio for reading books, perusing documents and web browsing. Lanxon described the 9,510mAh battery as "capacious," and OnePlus says it allows for 14 hours of video playback and up to a month in standby.

The OnePlus tablet is arriving in an already flooded market, with devices from Apple, Samsung, Amazon and more. CNET considers Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which at $900 costs nearly double the OnePlus Pad, one of the best Android tablets on the market.