Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared

Here's the full breakdown of the differences between each new smartwatch model.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
David Katzmaier headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
David Katzmaier
2 min read
Three Apple Watch Ultra models with the Alpine, international orange and black loops
How does the Apple Watch Ultra stack up against the other new smartwatch models?
Apple/Dawnthea Price Lisco/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple unloaded a slate of new smartwatch models during its "Far Out" event on Wednesday that includes fresh features such as car-crash detection, temperature sensors and family planning trackers. Among the reveals was the introduction of Apple Watch Ultra, starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,299), with a release date of Sept. 23. The company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8 beginning at $399 (£419, AU$629) and Apple Watch SE for $249 (£259, AU$399), which will both be available on Sept. 16. The entire lineup is open for preorders now.

Apple's SE lacks several features that the pricier models have, including temperature sensors and women's health monitors. However, it has a larger display than the Series 3, is faster than its predecessor and comes with emergency SOS, AirPod compatibility and fall detection. The Series 8 comes with two temperature sensors and menstrual cycle trackers.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a completely new addition to Apple's smartwatch collection and is designed for extreme sports enthusiasts. With a titanium case, in-dial compass, diving software and 36-hour battery life, Apple describes it as a "versatile tool for anyone who appreciates outdoor adventures, water sports and endurance training." It also comes with the new temperature sensors and family planning software.

All models will come with crash detection, customizable faces and the Medications feature, but there are key differences in each watch. We outline the specs for every Apple Watch in the lineup in the chart below, allowing you to compare the three versions for yourself.

Apple also revealed a new range of iPhone products, showcasing a lineup of four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro MaxAirPods Pro also received an upgrade for this year, and will reportedly arrive with improved audio quality and battery life.

Read more: Apple Watch SE Hands-On: Lower Price, Faster Performance

Apple event: Full coverage

Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE


 Apple Watch Ultra Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch SE (2022)
Starting price $799 (£849, AU$1,299) $399 (£419, AU$629) $249 (£259, AU$399)
Size 49mm 41mm/45mm 40mm/44mm
Display Always-on retina OLED, 2000 nits peak, nearly 27% more screen area than SE Always-on retina OLED, nearly 20% more screen area than SE Retina OLED
Display resolution 410x502 352x430 (41mm), 396x484 (45mm) 324x394 (40mm); 368x448 (44mm)
Durability Diving (40m), water resistance (100m), MIL-STD 810H7, IP6X dust resistance Water resistance (50m) Water resistance (50m)
Sensors Depth, temperature, blood oxygen, electrical heart, optical heart, compass, always-on altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS/GNSS, ambient light Temperature, blood oxygen, electrical heart, optical heart, compass, always-on altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS/GNSS, ambient light Optical heart, compass, always-on altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, GPS/GNSS, ambient light
Safety features 80-decibel siren, crash detection, fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, international emergency calling Crash detection, fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, international emergency calling Crash detection, fall detection, noise monitoring, emergency SOS, international emergency calling
Processor Apple S8 system-on-a-chip Apple S8 system-on-a-chip Apple S8 system-on-a-chip
Colors Natural titanium Aluminum: midnight, starlight, silver, red; stainless steel: silver, graphite, gold; titanium: natural, space black Aluminum: midnight, starlight, silver
Battery Life Up to 36 hours (60 hours in low power mode) Up to 18 hours (36 hours in low power mode) Up to 18 hours
Storage 32GB 32GB 32GB
Connectivity LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, W3 wireless chip, U1 chip Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, W3 wireless chip, U1 chip, optional LTE Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, W3 wireless chip, optional LTE