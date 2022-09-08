Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE: The Entire Lineup Compared

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple unloaded a slate of new smartwatch models during its "Far Out" event on Wednesday that includes fresh features such as car-crash detection, temperature sensors and family planning trackers. Among the reveals was the introduction of Apple Watch Ultra, starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,299), with a release date of Sept. 23. The company also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 8 beginning at $399 (£419, AU$629) and Apple Watch SE for $249 (£259, AU$399), which will both be available on Sept. 16. The entire lineup is open for preorders now.

Apple's SE lacks several features that the pricier models have, including temperature sensors and women's health monitors. However, it has a larger display than the Series 3, is faster than its predecessor and comes with emergency SOS, AirPod compatibility and fall detection. The Series 8 comes with two temperature sensors and menstrual cycle trackers.

The Apple Watch Ultra is a completely new addition to Apple's smartwatch collection and is designed for extreme sports enthusiasts. With a titanium case, in-dial compass, diving software and 36-hour battery life, Apple describes it as a "versatile tool for anyone who appreciates outdoor adventures, water sports and endurance training." It also comes with the new temperature sensors and family planning software.

All models will come with crash detection, customizable faces and the Medications feature, but there are key differences in each watch. We outline the specs for every Apple Watch in the lineup in the chart below, allowing you to compare the three versions for yourself.

Apple also revealed a new range of iPhone products, showcasing a lineup of four models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. AirPods Pro also received an upgrade for this year, and will reportedly arrive with improved audio quality and battery life.

