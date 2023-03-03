Today marks two editorial leadership changes at CNET, both of which will help guide our storied buying advice brand into the future with steady hands and inspiring leadership.

Connie Guglielmo, who has served as editor in chief and led the award-winning and successful CNET teams for the past nine years as they set a new standard for consumer advice journalism, is taking on a new role as senior vice president of AI content strategy and editor at large. She will help craft a strategy that aims to leverage and adapt emerging machine learning technologies with the goal of positioning CNET and our sister publications as a driving force for positive change in the publishing industry.

Connie's clear-eyed, forward-thinking approach to journalism and her expertise as a content leader position her work across editorial, business, marketing and data teams to ensure seamless, ethical and inspiring implementation of AI tools and projects. She will also cultivate high-level connections in industry and academia and collaborate with those thought leaders to help define standards and explore new opportunities for how those new technologies and tools can benefit audiences and the world.

I'm also thrilled to welcome Adam Auriemma as editor in chief of CNET. Adam is a seasoned editorial leader who brings his commitment to excellence and compassion to this role.



Previously, Adam was editor in chief of NextAdvisor, a former partnership between Red Ventures and TIME that produced a useful and inclusive body of work that empowered readers to take control of their financial futures. Before that he was editor in chief of Money, deputy bureau chief at The Wall Street Journal, managing editor at The Daily Beast and deputy editor of Fusion, a joint venture of ABC News and Univisión. Teams working under Adam's leadership have received a National Association of Black Journalists digital media commentary award and a news and documentary Emmy nomination.

Adam's specialty is journalism that is expert, unique and helpful, and that inspires audiences to make life-changing decisions. As we at CNET all do, Adam believes people can create better futures for themselves when they understand the changing world around them, and I am certain that Adam will shape CNET's world-class, tech-inspired content to be a modern and compassionate resource for all.