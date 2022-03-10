Join Us for CNET Deal Days, Two Days of Exclusive Discounts Starting March 15

Every day, the CNET team does its best to cut through the noise and identify the best deals of the day. But we're kicking it up a notch with the return of CNET Deal Days. We've partnered with some of our favorite vendors and retailers to bring you two days of exclusive discounts that meet or beat all-time low prices.

We have some gadgets and tech services on the list, but we'll also be featuring plenty of things across the retail spectrum, including everything from wine delivery services to contact lenses, food subscriptions and more. With the weather warming back up and life slowly returning to what feels to be a bit more normal, it's going to be time for you to treat yourself to one of the many options on sale.

When does CNET Deal Days start?

The two-day sales event starts at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET) on Tuesday, March 15 and runs through 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 16.

What's on sale?

We'll have a well-rounded list of brands across several product and service categories, including some favorites from current CNET Best Lists and previous sales we've highlighted. Vendors currently slated to participate include:

Neato Robotics

Firstleaf Wine

Nomad

Surfshark VPN

dbrand

1-800 Contacts

Real Good Coffee

Shaker & Spoon

Where can I go to see the deals?

We'll make it easy to find! Just point your device of choice to any of these locations or feeds:

Or just bookmark this page and we'll include the link right at the top when it's time.

Do I need to be a CNET member?

Nope! We'll list all of the relevant links and exclusive codes in a single story that's free and open for everyone to read.

What are the caveats and legal disclaimers?



Nothing too onerous, we promise. As always, sales are subject to availability of the goods and services by the vendors, and they may change without notice (but we'll do our best to note if and when anything goes out of stock). As usual, when you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

What else do I need to know?



That's it. Just loop back here on March 15, and you'll have plenty of great deals to choose from.