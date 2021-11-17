Instagram to shut down standalone Threads app at end of year, report says

Instagram

Threads, Instagram's standalone private messaging app, reportedly won't be around much longer. By the end of December, the Threads app for iOS and Android will no longer be supported, according to a report Wednesday from TechCrunch.

People using Threads will reportedly get in-app notifications starting next week, directing them to return to Instagram to message friends

Released in 2019, Threads was initially pushed as a "camera-first messaging app," a la Snapchat. It was meant to be a way to keep up only with people you designated as "close friends" on Instagram. Last year, Instagram rolled out a heavy redesign to Threads to help make it more accessible, allowing users to message anyone instead of only close friends.

Instagram reportedly plans to bring most Threads features to the main Instagram app. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.