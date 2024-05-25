Pump up the Volume This Memorial Day with a Limited-Time Deal on the Sony ULT Field 7 Speaker

Boom boxes have come a long way since the iconic serenade scene in the 1989 film Say Anything. They're smaller, lighter, more powerful — and come with new-fangled technology called Bluetooth.

Whether you're looking for a portable speaker to woo your soulmate or to simply play your favorite tunes this summer, you're in luck. One of our favorite Bluetooth boom boxes, the Sony ULT Field 7, is now 20% off in a limited-time deal on Amazon. That brings this CNET favorite to just $398 while the deal lasts. Its list price is typically $499.99 so this deal is pretty sweet.

Best Buy is currently matching the deal with $100 off.

In his review of the best wireless Bluetooth boom boxes, David Carnoy said the speaker packs a punch with its ULT button, which boosts the bass and makes the sound fuller overall. The speaker has about 30 hours of battery life and can be oriented vertically or horizontally. It includes LED lighting, a karaoke function and even a port to charge external devices.

No matter where you go this summer, the Sony ULT Field 7 can tag along. It is waterproof, dust-proof and rust-proof.