Sony's New ULT Series Bluetooth Speakers Get Extra Bass and a Memorable Name

In an attempt to give its audio products more marketing-friendly names, Sony's unveiled a new line of headphones and Bluetooth speakers under its new ULT Power Sound sub-brand. At launch, the ULT series includes new ULT Wear headphones ($200) and three new Bluetooth speakers: the ULT Tower 10 ($1,200), ULT Field 7 ($500) and ULT Field 1 ($130).

As you might have guessed, ULT is short for ultimate or, as Sony says, "The ultimate step into the evolution of its portable audio products." Power represents "dynamic sound pressure and deep bass." Sound translates to "as if you were in the front row at a concert." Tower and Wear are self explanatory and Field stands for, well, something you'd use when you're out and about -- out in the field, so to speak. I don't know quite what to make of all that, but for better or worse, clearly a lot of thought went into naming this series.

I got a chance to use the ULT Wear headphones (read our full review) and also tried out the new ULT Field 1, the smallest Bluetooth speaker in the line and a successor to Sony's SRS-XB23 and SRS-XE200.

Here's a quick rundown of the new Bluetooth speakers.

Enlarge Image The Field 1 is available in four color options and will ship April 22. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Sony launched the SRS-XB23 a few years ago and it was a fairly popular portable Bluetooth speaker. The lightweight and compact ULT Field 1 sort of looks like a cross between it and the newer SRS-XE200 and sounds significantly better than the XB23, which had bass forward sound but just didn't offer enough clarity and detail for my tastes. The ULT Field 1 sounds fuller and more balanced and competes favorably with JBL's popular Flip 6, which lists for the same price.

The speaker comes in four colors -- off-white, orange, black and forest gray -- and it's waterproof and dust-proof, with an IP67 rating. It also has speakerphone capabilities and is rated for up to 12 hours of battery life at moderate volume levels.

When you press the ULT button, you get a bass boost and overall fuller sound. Unlike with the ULT button on the Wear headphones that I thought boosted the bass too much, in the case of the Field 1, the speaker sounded didn't have enough bass unless the ULT button was engaged. Here are its key specs:

Compact and lightweight

EQ: Low-frequency mode with ULT Button and three-band EQ

IP67 Waterproof, dust-proof, rust-proof and shock-resistant

Integrated adjustable strap

Up to 12 hours battery life

Speakerphone (built-in microphone)

$130

Available in black, forest gray, off white and orange

Ships April 22

The ULT Field 7 is a boom box style speaker that costs $500. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

I haven't tried the ULT Field 7 but it's supposed to ship before the ULT Field 1, according to Sony. It's the successor to Sony's SRS-SG500 Bluetooth boom box. I liked the SG500 but thought it lacked clarity compared to some of its competitors, including boom box speakers from JBL.

Sony says the Field 7 offers improved sound and a new karaoke feature, so I look forward to testing it. Here are its key specs:

Weight: 13.9 pounds (6.3 kg)

EQ: Two low-frequency modes with ULT button, seven-band EQ

Lighting: Ambient lighting that synchs with your music

Battery Life: Up to 30 hours at moderate volume levels

Quick charge feature (10-minute charge gives you 3 hours of battery life)

Charge out port

Vertical and horizontal orientation with multiple handles

IP67 waterproof, dust-proof and rust-proof

Sound Field Optimization

Karaoke function

$499

The massive ULT Tower 10 lists for $1,200 and has built-in wheels to make it easier to move around. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

The 64-pound ULT Tower 10 is massive party speaker that features built-in wheels so you can move it around more easily. It does require AC power to use (it is not battery powered) and has an LED light show option as you'd expect from a party speaker. This is a bigger speaker than Sony's SRS-XV900 ($900) party speaker, which does have a built-in battery. Like that model, there's a karaoke option (a wireless microphone is included) and connectivity option for TVs (TV Booster feature). Here are the Tower 10's key specs.

Weight: 64 pounds (29kg)

Omnidirectional sound

Two low-frequency modes with ULT Button, 7-Band EQ

Omnidirectional Lighting 34 areas of light compared to 15 for SRS-XV900

Included Wireless microphone for karaoke

TV Sound booster feature

Sound field optimization

Built-in hand and wheels (wheels are about 50% bigger than XV900's)

Price: $1,200

