Netflix Parental Controls: 2 Ways to Keep Kids Away From Things They Shouldn't Watch

If you're sharing your Netflix account with kids, there's probably more than a couple of titles you'd rather they not watch. Last year, the popular streaming service launched an update that allows you to filter out kids' shows by title and audience age group. For extra assurance, you can also secure your Netflix profile with a four-digit personal identification number to prevent kids from accessing age-inappropriate content.

In addition, adult account owners can see a full viewing history in a child's profile and turn off autoplay of episodes. To review each profile's setting, you can go to the Profile and Parental Controls hub within your account settings.

How to change your Netflix viewing restriction settings on PC

1. Log in to your Netflix account in your internet browser. These steps also work for mobile browsers on iOS and Android.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen on PC. If you're using a mobile browser on Android, click the Settings bars in the top left.

3. Select Account from the drop-down menu.

4. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen to the Profile & Parental Controls section, where you'll see a list of all the profiles in your Netflix account.

5. Select the down arrow to the right of the profile you want to edit.

6. Scroll down to Viewing Restrictions on the list of options.

7. Select Change.

8. Enter your password when Netflix prompts you for it and click Continue.

9. You'll be taken to a sliding bar that you can extend or shorten to permit access based on titles' ratings -- from TV-Y to NC-17. By default, kids profiles are set to TV-PG, PG and below.

10. When you're finished customizing, click Save.

You can choose to click the Kids Profile box, which will only provide Netflix Kids content on the profile. The settings page also lets you manually enter show and movie titles to hide during searches.

How to check viewing activity on a Netflix profile

1. Log in to your Netflix account in your internet browser. These steps also work for mobile browsers on iOS and Android.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen on PC. If you're using a mobile browser on Android, click the Settings bars in the top left.

3. Select Account from the drop-down menu.

4. Scroll down to the bottom of the screen to the Profile & Parental Controls section, where you'll see a list of all the profiles in your Netflix account.

5. Select the down arrow to the right of the profile you want to edit.

6. Scroll down to Viewing Activity and click View. This will open a list of everything the profile owner has watched and on what date. Your account should show your complete viewing history going back to your initial sign-up date.

