Disney vs. Spectrum: Here's Why Millions of People Can't Watch ESPN Right Now

Spectrum subscribers across the US have lost access to ESPN, FX, Freeform and all of Disney's other programming. Disney-owned channels went dark last week over a carriage dispute with Charter Communications, the company behind the Spectrum brand. The blackout of ESPN, one of the largest sports broadcasting networks, caused viewers to miss out on parts of the US Open and the kickoff for college football.

Ordinarily, Disney and Charter have an agreement on how much Charter will pay Disney in exchange for the right to broadcast its many channels. But the two companies, which have been renegotiating the price, have failed to reach a new agreement. That led to Disney pulling its channels from the cable provider's Spectrum service on Thursday.

Read on to find out what you can do if you're a Spectrum subscriber affected by Disney's channels going dark.

What are my options?

If you're one of about 15 million Spectrum subscribers who's missing some of your favorite content now that these channels have disappeared -- and you just can't wait for the dispute to be resolved -- you've got some options. Almost all your favorite shows, news and sports are also available to stream.

The Disney Bundle -- one version of which includes Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus -- can provide viewers with all their beloved Disney programming and more. You'll be able to catch children's content ordinarily found on the Disney Channel or Disney Junior, and more adult-focused programs that are on Freeform and FX, along with sports. Some programming doesn't air live, though, so you might miss out on real-time premieres of your favorite shows. A Disney Bundle subscription for the three services starts at $13 a month and can be canceled at any time.

If you're missing news broadcasts, you could turn to over-the-air TV to get your fix of local news. You'll need to purchase an antenna if you don't have one and hook it up to your television, and then you'll be able to access channels like ABC. You won't have as many channels as you'd ordinarily get with cable TV, but if you're just looking to watch your preferred local news broadcast, this could be a pretty solid fix.

If you're a sports fan feeling the loss of ESPN, you're covered in other ways too. There are plenty of sports streaming platforms that'll keep you caught up on all your favorite teams and players.

The downside is that all these options cost money, on top of the cable service you're already paying for. Companies generally are able to overcome these carriage disputes, though negotiation troubles in the past have led to weeks-long channel blackouts.

While the debate between whether or not streaming services are any cheaper than cable continues to rage on -- you've got a handful of live TV streaming services to consider. There are options like Hulu plus Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling, each offering different channel lineups and other features to consider. It's a well-known fact that Disney owns Hulu, which could be a possible motive for the company's dispute with the cable giant, though it is impossible to say.

When will my channels come back?

Though it's hard to say when exactly the two companies will reach an agreement, it's safe to assume they're actively working on coming to a solution.

Charter has launched a website, called disneyespnfairdeal.com, about the carriage disagreement. On the site, Charter calls the pricing increase "excessive" and encourages subscribers to call on Disney to come to a deal.

In response to CNET's request for comment, Charter said the "current video ecosystem is broken. With The Walt Disney Co., we have proposed a model that creates better alignment for the industry and better choices for our customers." Despite its disagreement with Disney, Charter noted that it remains "hopeful for a path forward."

Disney has also launched its own website in response to the disagreement, called keepmynetworks.com. Disney highlights "a highly successful track record of negotiating with providers of all types and sizes across the country" and says it's "committed to reaching fair, market-based rates and terms."

In response to CNET's request for comment, Disney said, "Contrary to claims, we have offered Charter most favorable terms on rate, distribution, packaging, advertising and more." Disney also said, "We value our relationship with Charter and we are ready to get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible."

Fingers crossed it's all sorted out before the NFL season kicks off Sept. 7, with a matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

