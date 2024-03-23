Here's How to Sign Up for Amazon Prime and Take Advantage of Big Spring Sale Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Spring Sale has officially kicked off earlier this week. This spring's event is bringing some of the online retailer's best prices since the last Prime event, and right now you can take advantage of all of the sale's very best deals.

If you're looking to save big while shopping during this event, it could be a good time to take the plunge on a Prime membership ahead of this month's sale. If you want to take advantage of any of the Big Spring Sale's deals, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime. A standard Prime membership will run you $139 a year, or $15 a month. If you're a student, you can get a Prime membership for $69 a year, or $8 a month, and if you qualify for government assistance programs the monthly subscription price drops to $7 a month.

You won't just get free shipping with your Prime membership. With your subscription, you'll also receive access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime, discounts at Whole Foods, on Amazon Alexa products and even more perks.

Amazon sales events usually mean big deals on tech (think phones, tablets and smartwatches) and home products (like air fryers and espresso machines). If you think a Prime membership might be right for you, we'll walk you through how to sign up. If you're still on the fence, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel if you decide Prime isn't right for you.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To take advantage of Prime deals, you'll want to be a Prime member. To sign up, all you'll need to do is:

1. Navigate to www.amazon.com/amazonprime.

2. Tap the rectangular orange box that says Start Your 30-Day Trial.

3. If you already have an Amazon account, sign in. If you don't have an Amazon account, tap Create Account.

4. You will be prompted to enter your name, email address and password. Amazon will require you to verify your email address with a one-time password.

5. Select your payment method -- which can be a credit card, debit card, gift card or whatever other payment method you choose -- and add that information. Then click Continue.

That's it. You're now officially a Prime subscriber.

How to cancel your Prime membership

If you decide a Prime membership is no longer right for you, or if you want to end your free trial, it's pretty easy to cancel.

1. Sign into your Amazon account, and tap the Account & Lists dropdown menu.

2. Then select Prime Membership in the Your Account column.

3. Next, under the Manage membership heading, tap Update, cancel and more.

4. Then, simply select End Membership.

If you don't want to follow these steps, you can also go to this support page and jump directly to the End Membership button. Either way, after selecting End Membership you will no longer be subscribed to Amazon Prime.