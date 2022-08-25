iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Xbox Says It's Not Raising Prices on Series X|S Consoles

"Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499," Microsoft says.

Corinne Reichert
Corinne Reichert
Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 with controllers
PS5 prices across much of the globe are rising, but the price of the Xbox is staying the same for now.
Microsoft, Sony; composite by CNET

With news earlier Thursday that Sony's PlayStation 5 pricing is getting higher in some countries, Microsoft says it won't do the same with its Xbox Series X|S consoles for now.

"We are constantly evaluating our business to offer our fans great gaming options," a Microsoft spokesperson told CNET in an emailed statement. "Our Xbox Series S suggested retail price remains at $299 and the Xbox Series X is $499. This also applies to other markets and their current pricing."

Nintendo made similar reassurances earlier this month, saying it has no plans to raise pricing on its Switch handheld console.

In a blog post Thursday, Sony announced a PS5 price increase that'll affect the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Canada and Asian and Pacific countries, saying it's "a necessity given the current global economic environment."

Like the PS5, Meta's Quest 2 VR headset increased in price this month, by $101, with Meta citing higher component prices. Component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to short supply and an increase in component pricing.