PlayStation 5 Is Getting More Expensive in Some Countries

PlayStation 5, the ultra-popular and sometimes hard to find gaming console, is getting more expensive across much of the globe, Sony Interactive Entertainment said in a blog post today. The price increases will affect Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Canada and Asia and Pacific countries.

"This price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment," Jim Ryan, Sony Interactive Entertainment's president and CEO, said in the post. Ryan added that the company's top priority is improving the supply chain issues that have made the PS5 difficult to find in stores.

The console won't be getting more expensive in the United States at this time.

The price increases range from about 3% in Canada (20 Canadian dollars) to about 20% in Japan (10,498 yen). Here's the price hikes for consoles with an Ultra HD Blu-Ray disc drive as they've been reported by Sony and other outlets.

Europe: increase of €50 (euros) to €549.99

United Kingdom: increase £30 (pounds) to £479.99

Japan: increase ¥10,498 (yen) to ¥60,478

China: increase ¥400 (yuan) to ¥4,299

Australia: increase $50 (AUD) to $799.95

Mexico: increase $1,000 (MXN) to $14,999

Canada: increase $20 (CAN) to $649.99

The PS5 sold its 20 millionth unit earlier this year. That's despite the pandemic and supply chain shortages of late. While Sony's previous version of the PlayStation reached that milestone faster, the company still expects PS5 to ultimately sell more.