Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Play Shadow of the Tomb Raider and More Now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a CNET Editors' Choice award pick, offers hundreds of games you can play on your Xbox Series X or Series S, Xbox One or PC for $17 a month. With a subscription, you get new games every month (like NBA 2K24) and other benefits, like online multiplayer and deals on non-Game Pass titles.

Microsoft added Diablo 4 to Game Pass in March and these are the latest titles you can play on the service.

Lego 2K Drive (cloud and console)

If racing sims like Forza Horizon 5 is too serious for you -- or in my case, too difficult -- maybe try this brick-tastic game. In this open-world racing game, you can build your dream ride and race against a cast of kooky rivals with names like Clutch Racington. If you drive into a lake, no worries. Your car can turn into a boat because of Lego.

Lil Gator Game

Take a bite out of a cute little quest as a young gator in this adorable game. You play as the titular character as you climb, swim and explore the world around you while making friends with all the other critters and characters you run into along the way.

EA Sports PGA Tour

Not everyone can tee off at historic courses like Augusta National and St. Andrews, but you can with this golf game. You can play against PGA and LPGA pros, like Scottie Scheffler and Lexi Thompson, as you climb the ladder to become a Masters Tournament champion.

Kona (cloud and console)

Kona is returning to Game Pass about three years after it left the service. In this title, you play a private investigator in the 1970s who arrives at a small Canadian village to find it abandoned. You have to explore the village, investigate the supernatural and survive the northern winds. This game will surely send a chill down your spine.

Botany Manor

Calling all plant enthusiasts: If you've ever gotten into an argument over whether a snake plant is part of the Sansevieria or Dracaena genus, this game is for you. In this puzzle game, you play as a botanist in the 1890s completing your botanical research book, and you research and grow rare plant specimens from seed in an idyllic English manor. Don't be afraid to stop and smell the roses while you play.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

This is the final chapter in the story of how Lara Croft took up the mantle of Tomb Raider. You take the role of Croft as she travels to South America to uncover an artifact that could save the world. With the Definitive Edition, you get all seven DLC challenge tombs and more ways to tackle each challenge with additional downloadable weapons, outfits and skills.

Harold Halibut

This Day 1 release is a narrative game focused on friendship. You play the character Harold as he explores a retro-futuristic world under an alien ocean. Harold's world is full of weird, wonderful and diverse people and fish, each with a unique story. While exploring Harold's claymation world, you learn more about its inhabitants as you try to find the meaning of "home."

Titles leaving Game Pass

While Xbox is adding the above titles to Game Pass Ultimate, it also removed six games from the service. If you have any side quests you want to finish, you have to buy these separately now.

