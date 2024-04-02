Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: You Can Play Diablo 4 and More Now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a CNET Editors' Choice award pick, offers hundreds of games that you can play on your Xbox Series X or Series S, Xbox One and PC for $17 a month. With a subscription, you get new games every month (like Dead Island 2) and other benefits, like online multiplayer and deals on non-Game Pass titles.

You can play these titles and more, like NBA 2K24, now with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Diablo 4 (console and PC)

Blizzard

Xbox has quite a treasure in its Horadric Game Pass. The latest installment in the successful action RPG series brings its endless nightmares and horrific dungeons to the service. This addition also marks the first Activision Blizzard title to join Game Pass, making the service even more enticing than ever.

"This is only the start of Xbox players being able to enjoy Activision and Blizzard games on Game Pass," the company wrote in a February news release.

Ark: Survival Ascended

In this action-adventure survival game, your character wakes up on an island filled with dinosaurs. This isn't Jurassic Park. Instead, there are tribes of humans who tame, breed and use the creatures like farm animals. If you ever wanted to ride a T. rex into battle, now's your chance.

The Quarry (cloud and console)

It's the last night of summer camp and these teenage summer camp counselors plan to celebrate. What could go wrong? If you've seen any classic horror films, like Friday the 13th or Nightmare on Elm Street, you know the various and bloody possibilities. Who will survive the night in this horror game, and who will meet their demise? The Quarry is only available on cloud and console -- sorry, PC gamers.

Evil West

The American frontier could be a hard place to survive -- braving harsh and unforgiving weather, lawless towns and in this game, vampires. In this title, you're one of the last members of a vampire-hunting organization, so it's up to you to take on the vampiric hordes that threaten the area. If you need some backup, you can play with a friend in co-op mode.

Terra Invicta (PC)

In this grand strategy game, aliens have invaded Earth and humanity has split into multiple factions. Yes, the goal is to stop the alien invasion and save Earth, but you also have to negotiate and squabble with the other factions of humanity. Every group wants to deal with the threat in a different way, and you have to build enough support for how you want to handle the invasion and the future of humanity. Sorry, console and cloud gamers; this title is only available on PC.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

Racing Hot Wheels around the house was fun growing up, and you can keep that fun going with this title. In this arcade-like racing game, you can race your favorite Hot Wheels cars, motorcycles and ATVs, explore new environments and take on new challenges.

Open Roads

This Day 1 release is more like an interactive movie than a game. Opal and Tess -- mother and daughter voiced by actresses Keri Russell and Kaitlyn Dever -- are on a road trip adventure to explore some abandoned family properties and uncover the truth about their family's history.

F1 23 (cloud)

Microsoft

This racing title was previously released on Game Pass Ultimate for PC and console, but now it's available for cloud gaming. You can create your dream team of some of the best Formula 1 drivers in the world, and test out your skills in this exhilarating racing game. Maybe you'll be able to stop Red Bull from winning it this time.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

This title is making its return to Game Pass Ultimate about two years after it was removed from the service. In this first-person shooter, time moves when you do, so make sure your next move is the right one. This sequel to the game Superhot uses many of the same mechanics as its predecessor, but it expands on the story and adds roguelike elements for an additional challenge.

Titles leaving Game Pass

While you'll be able to play the above titles on Game Pass Ultimate, three games also left the service. If you want to finish up any side quests, you'll have to buy these games separately.

