Xbox 20th anniversary: Start time, how to watch Microsoft's livestream celebration

Xbox will celebrate a milestone next Monday, Nov. 15, with a livestream marking 20 years since the launch of Microsoft's first console and beloved first-person shooter Halo. The anniversary comes as fans gear up for the Dec. 8 launch of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

When does it start?

The anniversary celebration will air at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, which converts to 6 p.m. GMT and 5 a.m. Tuesday AEST (maybe one for Australian Xbox fans to watch over breakfast).

How to watch

The event will be streaming from Xbox's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook channels. We'll also embed the YouTube link above when it's available, so you can watch right here.

Subtitles will be available in multiple languages, the YouTube channel's stream will include American Sign Language (ASL) and Audio Descriptions (AD) in English.

What should we expect?

The company promised to "celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox." but previously said it won't announce any new games.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson also hinted that he'll have some role in the livestream, likely related to his just-released Netflix movie Red Notice.

"I need your help like never before," he said in a video inviting people to the livestream.

Two decades ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson introduced us to the Xbox for the first time. Also, BIll Gates was there. pic.twitter.com/Ju6ySw61Uz — CNET (@CNET) January 6, 2021

Johnson's association with Xbox goes back to its earliest days, when he appeared with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for the original console's Jan. 6, 2001 announcement at that year's CES trade show.