Halo Infinite multiplayer mode out now for PC and Xbox

Halo Infinite is poised to be the big return for Microsoft's most popular gaming franchise. Ahead of its official Dec. 8 release, the developer has revealed that the multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite is out right now. The multiplayer mode is available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as a playable beta, allowing fans to jump into the game before its full release.

This playable beta will focus on the first season of content for the multiplayer mode, allowing players to customize and rank up their Spartans while fighting across a variety of maps. Furthermore, all progress earned in multiplayer will carry over into the full release of Halo Infinite on Dec. 8, which will see the launch of the campaign story mode for the game.

The announcement came during the special Xbox 20th anniversary online event, with developers and other key members of the Xbox brand reflected on the history of the different Microsoft consoles. We also saw a quick teaser for the upcoming Halo TV series, which will debut in 2022 on Paramount Plus.

Prior to the event, there were rumors about Halo Infinite's multiplayer being released much earlier than expected, which turned out to be true.



In September, Halo Infinite had a private beta for players on Xbox consoles and PC, and it was largely well-received. This is notable given the somewhat rocky development of Halo Infinite. Initially planned to release around the launch of the Xbox Series X last year, its first gameplay debut during the 2020 summer season received mixed responses, prompting a year-long delay. That delay has proved to have been for the best, as reception for the game is now more positive.

We'll have much more to say about Halo Infinite in the weeks ahead, so be sure to check back with CNET for more details about the future of the Halo series.