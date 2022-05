The World Video Game Hall of Fame announced its latest group inductees on Thursday. The four "iconic" games are the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Ms. Pac-Man, Dance Dance Revolution and Sid Meier's Civilization. The hall of fame said these games "have influenced popular culture and the video game industry."

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, NY, hosts the Hall of Fame, which was created in 2015.

CNET is updating this story.