Finished Elden Ring? Check Out These 9 Great Games

Elden Ring was a phenomenon that swept the gaming world. It was an incredibly satisfying experience for players who've already immersed themselves in FromSoftware's signature gameplay, but it also deeply resonated with newcomers. Elden Ring was a breakthrough game that showed general audiences what's so special about Souls games.



Players who dived into Elden Ring's giant open world and the notoriously challenging gameplay FromSoftware popularized are now eager to try other games that have similarities to it. With this in mind, I wanted to highlight games that scratch the same itch as Elden Ring.



We could easily fill this entire list of games by FromSoftware, but we'll be sure to keep them to a minimum.

Dark Souls: Remastered

FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Games

For starters, if you want to check out the early years of Souls games, you can't go wrong with the remaster of 2011's Dark Souls. This spiritual successor to Demon's Souls – the game that put FromSoftware on the map – would set the standard for challenging action-RPG gameplay for years to come.



As the first game in the trilogy, Dark Souls begins the story of the First Flame and the kingdom of Lodran, which houses powerful bosses to slay and bizarre characters to meet. This remaster is the perfect way to experience or even re-experience one of the finest action RPGs ever made.

Nioh 1 & 2

Team Ninja

Coming from Team Ninja, the creators of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden, Nioh 1 and 2 are Souls-like games that put a deeper focus on collecting loot and mastering the game's complex combat systems. Set in the era of Sengoku Japan, both games focus on the adventures of up-and-coming samurai that face down powerful demons and other warlords during a chaotic war.



The Nioh series sets itself apart from other games due to its sophisticated approach to character growth and combat mastery. You can spend hours outfitting your character with different movesets for each weapon, and it's so satisfying to land parries and rapid strikes on large foes without getting hit once. If you want an action RPG with a combat system that begs to be mastered, then the Nioh series is an excellent set of games to check out.

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Capcom

Capcom's Dragon's Dogma took some time to catch on, but the 2012 title eventually became a cult RPG hit. It features many of the familiar trappings of a fantasy action RPG; a fully customizable hero, a massive world full of monsters to fight, and some daring quests. What makes Dragon's Dogma special is that it focuses more on working with a band of AI partners during your travels, leading to thrilling fights where you and the team take down some large bosses like flying chimera beasts and trolls.



Dragon's Dogma's most novel feature is its unique companion system. One of your party members is fully customizable, and as you go on your journey, they learn new tactics and gain skills to use in fights. You and other players can even share this companion to an online network for people to use, allowing them to gain new knowledge about monsters and areas you've yet to see yet. Dragon's Dogma is simply an incredible role-playing game that just nails action.

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Bluepoint Games / PlayStation

This remake of FromSoftware's breakthrough hit greatly enhances the presentation of the original in a way that expands the scope and emotion of the 2009 dark-fantasy RPG. It also proves that the original Demon's Souls holds up remarkably well. As a PS5 exclusive, this game is a perfect way for players who've fallen in love with Elden Ring to see where it all began.



It's arguably the most difficult game of FromSoftware's set of Souls games, and that in itself might make for a great reason to try this one out.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED's The Witcher 3 is one of the most popular action RPGs of the 2010s, and for good reason. Just like Elden Ring, The Witcher 3 focuses on exploring a massive world filled with monsters and secret locations to uncover. The combat system also hits at a similar style as Elden Ring, which rewards you for utilizing different tactics to vanquish enemies that seem daunting at first glance.



What makes The Witcher 3 so compelling is its protagonist Geralt, who explores the massive world slaying monsters, collecting coin, and being an all-around curmudgeon who just wants to finish the job. Exploring such a large world with this gruff protagonist makes the game so satisfying, and expanding your powers to take down some truly tough bosses can offer up some truly unforgettable moments in the sprawling story. With the next game on the way, now's a great time to see just what all the fuss is about with Geralt's journey.

Bloodborne

FromSoftware / PlayStation

Ok, this is the last FromSoftware game on this list, and it's the strangest one they've ever made. Playing Bloodborne is an immensely enthralling and suspenseful experience as it blends elements of the familiar Souls action-RPG formula with that of a survival horror game. Yharnam is a Victorian-esque setting that invokes a sense of claustrophobia but also overwhelms you as its dense scope towers over you. With a storyline that channels the best of cosmic and gothic horror, the journey you'll take as a lone hunter fighting against some ghastly monsters will be one you likely won't forget anytime soon.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Respawn Entertainment / EA

It seemed like putting Star Wars with Souls-like gameplay would make for an odd mix, but it actually turned out to be an enjoyable blend that showed off some of the best of the massive Star Wars universe. This story-driven Star Wars action-adventure game focused on the exploits of a Jedi on the run from the Empire, and you'll see their growth from Jedi Padawan to Jedi Knight. The combat and exploration show off shades of the Souls-gameplay that Elden Ring and its forbearers utilized, except it's a bit more approachable than other games on this list. Still, if you love Star Wars and have that Souls itch, then you can't go wrong with Fallen Order.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Bethesda Game Studios

What more can be said about Bethesda's legendary open-world RPG Skyrim? It features a massive set to explore with an open-ended approach to solving quests, and it's also got an incredibly immersive atmosphere to soak up. For many, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the first game that comes to mind when they think of an open-world RPG, and with good reason. If you loved exploring Elden Ring's world and want something that carries that same sense of freedom and wanderlust – and you've still yet to experience it – then Skyrim is a must-play.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nintendo

Nintendo would redefine what a Zelda game is with the release of Breath of the Wild. It would also shake up open-world games as we knew them. What makes Breath of the Wild such an excellent open-world adventure game is the freedom you have to explore such a vibrant and colorful setting. Furthermore, the level of freedom you have in guiding Link to accomplish any mission you have can often lead to surprisingly clever moments of genius in game design.



It was a brilliant reinvention of The Legend of Zelda franchise, and even now, the impact of this game is still felt. Even if you've played it already, it's worth revisiting the game now just to see how well it holds up.