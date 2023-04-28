Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Speed Up Your VPNClimate and a Livable FutureWay Day DealsIn-Ear vs. Behind-Ear Hearing AidsComparing Mortgage RatesBest Solar BatteriesVerizon 5G Home Internet15 Hidden iOS 16 Features
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Run on Your PC?

The new EA action game has some hefty system requirements for your gaming laptop or desktop.

ackermandan-square
ackermandan-square
Dan Ackerman Editorial Director / Computers and Gaming
Dan Ackerman leads CNET's coverage of computers and gaming hardware. A New York native and former radio DJ, he's also a regular TV talking head and the author of "The Tetris Effect" (Hachette/PublicAffairs), a non-fiction gaming and business history book that has earned rave reviews from the New York Times, Fortune, LA Review of Books, and many other publications. "Upends the standard Silicon Valley, Steve Jobs/Mark Zuckerberg technology-creation myth... the story shines." -- The New York Times
Expertise I've been testing and reviewing computer and gaming hardware for over 20 years, covering every console launch since the Dreamcast and every MacBook...ever. Credentials
  • Author of the award-winning, NY Times-reviewed nonfiction book The Tetris Effect; Longtime consumer technology expert for CBS Mornings
See full bio
Dan Ackerman
2 min read
A man (Cal) defends himself with a lightsaber against a helmeted enemy attacking him with his own lightsaber.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follows Jedi Cal Kestis' ongoing efforts to fight the Empire.

 Respawn/EA

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor offers more of the lightsaber-swinging combat and Tomb Raider-like exploration of 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, and it's a rare gaming sequel that might improve in almost every way on its predecessor.

The game is available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. We've previously had a couple of opportunities to try early versions, and liked its bigger levels, better graphics, and improvements like fast-travel points and better maps. 

The absolute best graphics will be available on PC, but the game's suggested specs are on the hefty side. The official specs are below, along with our hands-on experiences trying the game on different gaming laptops. 

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor PC specs

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor PC Specs MinimumRecommended
CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-7700AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 11600K
GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070AMD RX 6700 XT or Nvidia Nvidia RTX 2070
RAM 8GB16GB
Storage 155GB SSD155GB SSD
OS Windows 10 64-bitWindows 10 64-bit
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor $70 at Best Buy
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Jedi Survivor on PC: Hands-on testing

On a high-end Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with a Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, I tried playing at 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution and high (but not ultra) detail settings. I could hit 60 frames per second easily when exploring, but usually hovered in the 40s. 

During combat, it could drop to under 15 fps, and at some points would dip into single digits for no discernible reason. Because of the limited save points, I didn't want to quit and restart to try and get the frame rate back up when my last save was 10-plus minutes before. 

On an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, I ran the game at medium detail settings and 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, and even at those modest settings, couldn't break 60 fps. Most of the time I was in the 40s at best, dipping down during combat. 

One of my colleagues tried the game on a midrange desktop with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and Nvidia RTX 1080, components well past their prime. At 2,560x1,440 resolution and medium detail settings, he cruised around with the frame rate in the mid-40s or 30s, but cut scenes could drop into the single digits. 

The game, at least in the prelaunch state I played it in, didn't seem particularly well-optimized for PCs yet. But PC versions of new games frequently get big performance patches on Day 1 and we'll update this article with new performance data after the expected initial PC patch. 

The best laptops in every category