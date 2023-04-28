Will Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Run on Your PC?

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor offers more of the lightsaber-swinging combat and Tomb Raider-like exploration of 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, and it's a rare gaming sequel that might improve in almost every way on its predecessor.

The game is available on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. We've previously had a couple of opportunities to try early versions, and liked its bigger levels, better graphics, and improvements like fast-travel points and better maps.

The absolute best graphics will be available on PC, but the game's suggested specs are on the hefty side. The official specs are below, along with our hands-on experiences trying the game on different gaming laptops.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor PC specs Star Wars: Jedi Survivor PC Specs Minimum Recommended CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-7700 AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 11600K GPU AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 AMD RX 6700 XT or Nvidia Nvidia RTX 2070 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 155GB SSD 155GB SSD OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit

Jedi Survivor on PC: Hands-on testing



On a high-end Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with a Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, I tried playing at 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution and high (but not ultra) detail settings. I could hit 60 frames per second easily when exploring, but usually hovered in the 40s.

During combat, it could drop to under 15 fps, and at some points would dip into single digits for no discernible reason. Because of the limited save points, I didn't want to quit and restart to try and get the frame rate back up when my last save was 10-plus minutes before.

On an Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, I ran the game at medium detail settings and 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, and even at those modest settings, couldn't break 60 fps. Most of the time I was in the 40s at best, dipping down during combat.

One of my colleagues tried the game on a midrange desktop with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU and Nvidia RTX 1080, components well past their prime. At 2,560x1,440 resolution and medium detail settings, he cruised around with the frame rate in the mid-40s or 30s, but cut scenes could drop into the single digits.

The game, at least in the prelaunch state I played it in, didn't seem particularly well-optimized for PCs yet. But PC versions of new games frequently get big performance patches on Day 1 and we'll update this article with new performance data after the expected initial PC patch.