Apple Arcade now includes more than 240 games in its $5 (£5, AU$8) monthly gaming subscription catalog. Since its 2019 launch, the service has steadily built a catalog of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already in the App Store won't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade -- any add-ons come unlocked. And there's more to come, with new releases and updates each week.
If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.
Here are all the games now available to play on Apple Arcade. We update this story each time new games are released.
Agent Intercept
Developer: PikPok Games
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Developer: Ustwo Games
All of You
Developer: Alike Studio
Alto's Adventure: Spirit of the Mountain
Developer: Snowman
Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
Developer: Snowman
Angry Birds Reloaded
Developer: Rovio
Asphalt 8: Airborne
Developer: Gameloft
Assemble With Care
Developer: UsTwo Games
Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
Developer: Wildboy Studios
Backgammon
Developer: Adikus
Badland
Developer: Frogmind
Badland Party
Developer: HypeHype
Baldo: The Guardian Owls
Developer: Naps Team
Ballistic Baseball
Developer: Gameloft
Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner
Developer: BattleBrew
Beyond a Steel Sky
Developer: Revolution Software
Beyond Blue
Developer: E-Line Media
Big Time Sports
Developer: Frosty Pop
Bleak Sword
Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez
Blek
Developer: Kunabi Brother
Bloons TD 6
Developer: Ninja Kiwi
The Bradwell Conspiracy
Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan
Bridge Constructor
Developer: Headup Games
Butter Royale
Developer: Mighty Bear Games
Card of Darkness
Developer: Zach Gage
Cardpocalypse
Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinos
Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment
Cat Quest II
Developer: Gentlebros Games
Chameleon Run
Developer: Noodlecake
Charrua Soccer
Developer: Batovi Games Studio
Checkers Royal
Developer: Gamma Play Limited
Chess
Developer: Chess.com
ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Developers: Universe and Sega
Clap Hanz Golf
Developer: Claphanz
The Collage Atlas
Developer: John Evelyn
Construction Simulator 2
Developer: Astragon Entertainment
Cooking Mama: Cuisine
Developer: Office Create Corp.
Cozy Grove
Developer: Spry Fox
Crashlands
Developer: Butterscotch Shenanigans
Crayola Create and Play
Developer: Red Games
Creaks
Developer: Amanita Design
Cricket Through the Ages
Developers: Devolver and Free Lives
Crossy Road
Developer: Hipster Whale
Crossy Road Castle
Developer: Hipster Whale
Cut the Rope Remastered
Developer: Paladin Studios
Dandara: Trials of Fear
Developer: Raw Fury
Dead End Job
Developer: Headup Games
Dear Reader
Developer: Local No. 12
Decoherence
Developer: Efecto Studios
Detonation Racing
Developer: Electric Square
Discolored
Developer: Shifty Eye
Disney Melee Mania
Developer: Mighty Bear Games
Dodo Peak
Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive
DoDonPachi Resurrection HD
Developer: Cave Co.
Don't Bug Me
Developer: Frosty Pop
Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
Developer: Klei
Doodle God Universe
Developer: Joybits
Doomsday Vault
Developer: Flightless
Down in Bermuda
Developer: Yak & Co
Dread Nautical
Developer: Zen Studios
EarthNight
Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft
The Enchanted World
Developer: Noodlecake
Exit the Gungeon
Developer: Devolver
Explottens
Developer: weRplay
Fallen Knight
Publisher: Fair Play Studios
Fantasian
Developer: Mistwalker
Farm It!
Developer: Tummy Games
Fledgling Heroes
Developer: Subtle Boom
FlipFlop Solitaire
Developer: Zach Gage
A Fold Apart
Developer: Lightning Rod Games
Frenzic: Overtime
Developer: The Iconfactory
Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
Developer: Konami
Frogger in Toy Town
Developer: Konami
Fruit Ninja Classic
Developer: Halfbrick Studios
Galaga Wars
Developer: Bandai Namco
Game Dev Story
Developer: Kairosoft Co.
Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Developer: Devolver Digital
Gear.Club Stradale
Developer: Eden Games
The Get Out Kids
Developer: Frosty Pop
Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
Developer: Broken Rules
Goat Simulator
Developer: Coffee Stain Publishing
Good Sudoku
Developer: Zach Gage
Grindstone
Developer: Capybara Games
Guildlings
Publisher: Sirvo Studios
Hearts
Developer: MobilityWare
Hexaflip: the Action Puzzler
Developer: Rogue Games
Hidden Folks
Developer: Adriaan de Jongh
Hitchhiker
Developer: Versus Evil
Hogwash
Developer: Bossa Studios
Hot Lava
Developer: Klei Entertainment
HyperBrawl Tournament
Developer: Milky Tea Limited
Inks
Developer: State of Play Games
Inmost
Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games
Jenny LeClue
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett
Jetpack Joyride
Developer: Halfbrick Studio
Jigsaw Puzzle
Developer: MobilityWare
Jumper Jon
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett
King's League II
Developer: Kurechii
Kings of the Castle
Developer: Frosty Pop
Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD
Developer: Ironhide IRL
The Last Campfire
Developer: Hello Games
Layton's Mystery Journey
Developer: Level 5
Legends of Kingdom Rush
Developer: Ironhide
Legend of the Skyfish 2
Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio
Lego Builder's Journey
Developer: Light Brick
Lego Brawls
Developers: Lego and Red Games
Lego Star Wars Battles
Developer: TT Games
Lego Star Wars Castaways
Developer: Gameloft
Leo's Fortune
Developer: 1337 & Senri
Lifelike
Developer: Kunabi Brother
Lifeslide
Developer: Dreamteck
Little Orpheus
Developer: The Chinese Room
Loud House: Outta Control
Developer: Nickelodeon
Lumen
Developer: Lykke
Mahjong Titan
Developer: Kristanix Games
Marble It Up: Mayhem!
Publisher: Marble It Up
Marble Knights
Developer: WayForward
Masterchef: Let's Cook!
Developer: Tilting Point Games
Mind Symphony
Developer: Rogue Games
Mini Metro
Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club
Mini Motorways
Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club
Monomals
Developer: Picomy
Monster Hunter Stories
Developer: Capcom
Monument Valley
Developer: UsTwo Games
Monument Valley 2
Developer: UsTwo Games
Moonshot: A Journey Home
Developer: Morsel Interactive
Manifold Garden
Developer: William Chyr
A Monster's Expedition
Developer: Draknek Limited
The Mosaic
Developer: Krillbite Studio
Murder Mystery Machine
Developer: Blazing Griffin
Mutazione
Developer: Die Gute Fabrik
NBA 2K21
Developer: 2K
NBA 2K22
Developer: 2K
Necrobarista
Developer: Route 59
Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector
Developer: Hit-Point Co.
Neo Cab
Developer: Chance Agency
Neversong
Developer: Serenity Forge
Next Stop Nowhere
Developer: Night School Studio
Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
Developer: Nickelodeon
Nightmare Farm
Developer: Hit-point Co.
No Way Home
Developer: SMG Studio
Nuts
Developer: Noodlecake
Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
Developer: Cornfox & Bros.
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Developer: Cornfox & Bros.
Oddmar
Developer: MobGe
Operator 41
Developer: Shifty Eye Games
Oregon Trail
Developer: Gameloft
The Otherside
Developer: Barbacube
Outlanders
Developer: Pomelo Games
Over the Alps
Developer: Stave Studios
Overland
Developer: Finji
Pac-Man Party Royale
Developer: Bandai Namco
Painty Mob
Developer: Devolver
The Pathless
Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid
Patterned
Developer: Borderleap
Pilgrims
Developer: Amanita Design
Pocket Build
Developer: Moonbear LTD
Populus Run
Developer: FiftyTwo
Possessions
Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs
Pinball Wizard
Developer: Frosty Pop
Pro Darts 2022
Developer: iWare Designs
Pro Snooker & Pool 2
Developer: iWare Designs
Projection: First Light
Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios
Prune
Developer: Joel McDonald
Punch Planet
Developer: Block Zero
Rayman Mini
Developer: Ubisoft
Really Bad Chess
Developer: Zach Gage
Red Reign
Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games
Redout: Space Assault
Developer: 34 Big Things
Reigns Plus
Developer: Devolver Digital
Reigns: Beyond
Developer: Devolver Digital
Roundguard
Developer: Wonderbelly Games
The Room Two
Developer: Fireproof Studios
Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Developer: Adult Swim
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo
Scrappers
Developer: Q-Games
Secret Oops!
Developer: MixedBag
Shadow Blade
Developer: Crescent Moon Games
Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Developer: WayForward
Shinsekai Into the Depths
Developer: Capcom
ShockRods
Developer: Stainless Games
Simon's Cat: Story Time
Developer: Tactile Games Limited
Skate City
Developers: Snowman and Agens
Slash Quest!
Developer: Noodlecake
Sneaky Sasquatch
Developer: RAC7
Sociable Soccer 2020
Publisher: Rogue Games
Solitaire
Developer: MobilityWare
Solitaire Stories
Developer: Red Games
SongPop Party
Developer: Gameloft
Sonic Dash
Developer: Sega
Sonic Racing
Developers: Sega and HardLight
South of the Circle
Developer: State of Play
Spaceland
Developer: Tortuga Team
Spades
Developer: MobilityWare
Speed Demons
Developer: Radian Games
Spek
Developer: RAC7 Games
Spelldrifter
Developer: Free Range Games
SpellTower
Developer: Zach Gage
Spidersaurs
Developer: WayForward
Sp!ng
Developer: SMG Studios
Spire Blast
Developer: Orbital Knight
Splitter Critters Plus
Developer: RAC7 Games
Spongebob: Patty Pursuit
Developer: Nickelodeon
Spyder
Developer: Sumo Digital
Star Fetched
Publisher: Crescent Moon Games
Star Trek: Legends
Developer: Tilting Point
Stela
Publisher: Skybox Labs
Stellar Commanders
Developer: Blindflug Studios
Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar
Stranded Sails
Developer: Shift Eye Games
Sudoku Simple
Developer: MobilityWare
Super Impossible Road
Developer: Rogue Games
Super Leap Day
Developer: Noodlecake
Super Mega Mini Party
Publisher: Red Mini Games
Super Stickman Golf 3
Developer: Nitrome
Survival Z
Developer: Ember Entertainment
The Survivalists
Developer: Team17
Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
Developer: Bandai Namco
Takeshi & Hiroshi
Publisher: Oink Games
Tales of Memo
Publisher: Ten Days
Tangle Tower
Developer: SFB Games
Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
Developer: Imangi Studios
Tetris Beat
Developer: N3twork Inc.
Things That Go Bump
Developer: Tinybop
Threes!
Developer: Sirvo
Thumper: Pocket Edition
Developer: Drool LLC
Tint
Developer: Lykke Studios
Tiny Crossword Plus
Developer: Play Simple Games
Tiny Wings
Developer: Andreas Illiger
Towaga: Among Shadows
Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games
Towers of Everland
Developer: Cobra Mobile
Transformers: Tactical Arena
Developer: Red Games Co.
Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
Developer: Bit Fry
Ultimate Rivals: The Court
Developer: Bit Fry
UFO on Tape: First Contact
Developer: Revolutionary Concepts
Various Daylife
Developer: Square Enix
Warp Drive
Developer: Supergonk
Warped Kart Racers
Developer: Electric Square Games
Way of the Turtle
Developer: Illusion Labs
What the Golf?
Developer: Triband
Where Cards Fall
Developers: Snowman and The Game Band
Winding Worlds
Developer: Ko_op
Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
Developer: Aquiris
Word Laces
Developer: Minimega
World's End Club
Developer: IzanagiGames
World of Demons
Developer: Platinum Games
Wurdweb
Developers: Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh
Wylde Flowers
Developer: Studio Drydock
Yaga
Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive
Zen Pinball Party
Developer: Kiterestu
Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
Developer: Firefly Games
Zookeeper World
Developer: Kiteretsu