Tech Gaming

What Can You Play on Apple Arcade? Here's the Whole List

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. You can play them all for just $5 a month.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
8 min read
Apple Arcade played on an iPhone
Apple Arcade has added literally hundreds of new games since its 2019 launch.
James Martin/CNET

Apple Arcade now includes more than 240 games in its $5 (£5, AU$8) monthly gaming subscription catalog. Since its 2019 launch, the service has steadily built a catalog of original, exclusive games, as well as remastered favorites and classics already available in the App Store. The games already in the App Store won't have ads or in-app purchases on Apple Arcade -- any add-ons come unlocked. And there's more to come, with new releases and updates each week.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 

Here are all the games now available to play on Apple Arcade. We update this story each time new games are released. 

Agent Intercept
Developer: PikPok Games

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
Developer: Ustwo Games

All of You
Developer: Alike Studio

Alto's Adventure: Spirit of the Mountain
Developer: Snowman 

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City
Developer: Snowman

Screenshot of Alto's Odyssey gameplay.

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City offers traditional gameplay and a relaxing zen mode.

 Apple

Angry Birds Reloaded
Developer: Rovio

Asphalt 8: Airborne
Developer: Gameloft

Assemble With Care
Developer: UsTwo Games

Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree
Developer: Wildboy Studios

Backgammon
Developer: Adikus

Badland
Developer: Frogmind

Badland Party
Developer: HypeHype

Baldo: The Guardian Owls
Developer: Naps Team

Ballistic Baseball
Developer: Gameloft

Battle Sky Brigade: Harpooner
Developer: BattleBrew

Beyond a Steel Sky
Developer: Revolution Software

Beyond Blue
Developer: E-Line Media 

Beyond Blue gameplay screenshot. Shows a diver swimming to the surface amongst a massive school of fish.

Beyond Blue from E-line Media.

 Beyond Blue/Twitter

Big Time Sports
Developer: Frosty Pop

Bleak Sword
Developers: Devolver and Luis Moreno Jimenez

Blek
Developer: Kunabi Brother

Bloons TD 6
Developer: Ninja Kiwi

The Bradwell Conspiracy
Developers: Bossa Studios and A Brave Plan

Bridge Constructor
Developer: Headup Games

Butter Royale 
Developer: Mighty Bear Games

Screenshot of Butter Royale on Apple Arcade.

Butter Royale from Mighty Bear Games.

 Apple

Card of Darkness
Developer: Zach Gage

Cardpocalypse
Developers: Versus Evil and Gambrinos

Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls
Developer: Konami Digital Entertainment

Cat Quest II 
Developer: Gentlebros Games

Chameleon Run
Developer: Noodlecake

Charrua Soccer
Developer: Batovi Games Studio

Checkers Royal
Developer: Gamma Play Limited

Chess 
Developer: Chess.com

ChuChu Rocket! Universe
Developers: Universe and Sega

Clap Hanz Golf
Developer: Claphanz

The Collage Atlas
Developer: John Evelyn

Construction Simulator 2
Developer: Astragon Entertainment

Cooking Mama: Cuisine
Developer: Office Create Corp.

Cozy Grove
Developer: Spry Fox

Crashlands
Developer: Butterscotch Shenanigans

Crayola Create and Play
Developer: Red Games

Creaks
Developer: Amanita Design

Screenshot of Creaks gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Creaks is a mysterious and creepy hand-painted puzzle platformer. 

 Apple

Cricket Through the Ages
Developers: Devolver and Free Lives

Crossy Road
Developer: Hipster Whale

Crossy Road Castle
Developer: Hipster Whale

Cut the Rope Remastered
Developer: Paladin Studios

Dandara: Trials of Fear
Developer: Raw Fury

Image of the game's main character, Dandara.

Dandara: Trials of Fear on Apple Arcade.

 Apple Arcade/Screenshot by Shelby Brown

Dead End Job
Developer: Headup Games

Dear Reader
Developer: Local No. 12

Decoherence
Developer: Efecto Studios

Detonation Racing
Developer: Electric Square 

Discolored
Developer: Shifty Eye

Disney Melee Mania
Developer: Mighty Bear Games

Dodo Peak
Developer: Moving Pieces Interactive 

DoDonPachi Resurrection HD
Developer: Cave Co.

Don't Bug Me
Developer: Frosty Pop

Don't Starve: Pocket Edition
Developer: Klei

Doodle God Universe
Developer: Joybits

Screenshot of Doodle God gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Combine different elements to build a world in Doodle God Universe. 

 Apple

Doomsday Vault
Developer: Flightless

Down in Bermuda
Developer: Yak & Co

Dread Nautical
Developer: Zen Studios

EarthNight
Developers: Shifty Eye Games and Cleaversoft

The Enchanted World
Developer: Noodlecake

Exit the Gungeon
Developer: Devolver

Explottens
Developer: weRplay

Fallen Knight
Publisher: Fair Play Studios

Fantasian
Developer: Mistwalker

Farm It!
Developer: Tummy Games

Fledgling Heroes
Developer: Subtle Boom

FlipFlop Solitaire
Developer: Zach Gage

A Fold Apart
Developer: Lightning Rod Games 

Frenzic: Overtime
Developer: The Iconfactory

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins
Developer: Konami 

Frogger in Toy Town
Developer: Konami

Screenshot of Frogger in Toytown gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Frogger in Toytown.

 Apple Arcade

Fruit Ninja Classic
Developer: Halfbrick Studios

Galaga Wars
Developer: Bandai Namco

Game Dev Story
Developer: Kairosoft Co.

Game of Thrones: Tale of Crows
Developer: Devolver Digital

Gear.Club Stradale
Developer: Eden Games 

The Get Out Kids
Developer: Frosty Pop

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
Developer: Broken Rules

Goat Simulator
Developer: Coffee Stain Publishing

Good Sudoku
Developer: Zach Gage

Grindstone
Developer: Capybara Games

Gameplay screenshot of Grindstone on Apple Arcade.

Grindstone from Capybara Games.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Guildlings
Publisher: Sirvo Studios

Hearts
Developer: MobilityWare

Hexaflip: the Action Puzzler
Developer: Rogue Games

Hidden Folks
Developer: Adriaan de Jongh

Hitchhiker
Developer: Versus Evil

Hogwash
Developer: Bossa Studios

Hot Lava
Developer: Klei Entertainment

Hot Lava gameplay image from Apple Arcade

Hot Lava from Klei Entertainment.

 Klei

HyperBrawl Tournament 
Developer: Milky Tea Limited

Inks
Developer: State of Play Games

Inmost
Developers: Hidden Layer Games and Chucklefish Games

Jenny LeClue
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

Jetpack Joyride
Developer: Halfbrick Studio

Jigsaw Puzzle
Developer: MobilityWare

Jumper Jon
Developers: Joe Russ and Ben Tillett

King's League II
Developer: Kurechii

Kings of the Castle
Developer: Frosty Pop

Kingdom Rush Frontiers TD
Developer: Ironhide IRL

Screenshot of The Last Campfire gameplay on Apple Arcade.

The Last Campfire from Hello Games.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

The Last Campfire
Developer: Hello Games

Layton's Mystery Journey
Developer: Level 5

Legends of Kingdom Rush
Developer: Ironhide

Legend of the Skyfish 2
Developers: Crescent Moon Games and Mother Gaia Studio

Lego Builder's Journey
Developer: Light Brick

Lego Brawls
Developers: Lego and Red Games

Screenshot of Lego Brawls gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Lego Brawls from Lego and Red Games.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Lego Star Wars Battles
Developer: TT Games

Lego Star Wars Castaways
Developer: Gameloft

Leo's Fortune
Developer: 1337 & Senri

Lifelike
Developer: Kunabi Brother

Lifeslide
Developer: Dreamteck

Little Orpheus
Developer: The Chinese Room

Loud House: Outta Control
Developer: Nickelodeon

Lumen
Developer: Lykke

Mahjong Titan
Developer: Kristanix Games

Marble It Up: Mayhem!
Publisher: Marble It Up

Marble Knights
Developer: WayForward

Masterchef: Let's Cook!
Developer: Tilting Point Games

Screenshot of Masterchef: Let's Cook gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Masterchef: Let's Cook on Apple Arcade. 

 Apple

Mind Symphony
Developer: Rogue Games

Mini Metro
Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

Mini Motorways
Developer: Dinosaur Polo Club

Monomals
Developer: Picomy

Monster Hunter Stories
Developer: Capcom

Monument Valley 
Developer: UsTwo Games

Monument Valley 2
Developer: UsTwo Games

Moonshot: A Journey Home 
Developer: Morsel Interactive

Manifold Garden
Developer: William Chyr

Screenshot of Manifold Garden on Apple Arcade.

Manifold Garden from William Chyr.

 Manifold Garden/Twitter

A Monster's Expedition
Developer: Draknek Limited 

The Mosaic
Developer: Krillbite Studio

Murder Mystery Machine
Developer: Blazing Griffin

Mutazione
Developer: Die Gute Fabrik

NBA 2K21
Developer: 2K

NBA 2K22
Developer: 2K

Necrobarista
Developer: Route 59

Screenshot of Necrobarista gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Necrobarista from Route 59 Games.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Neko Atsume: Kitty Collector
Developer: Hit-Point Co.

Neo Cab
Developer: Chance Agency

Neversong
Developer: Serenity Forge

Next Stop Nowhere
Developer: Night School Studio

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis
Developer: Nickelodeon 

Nightmare Farm
Developer: Hit-point Co.

No Way Home
Developer: SMG Studio

Nuts
Developer: Noodlecake

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon
Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm
Developer: Cornfox & Bros.

Screenshot of Oceanhorn 2 gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Oceanhorn 2 from Cornfox & Bros.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Oddmar
Developer: MobGe

Operator 41
Developer: Shifty Eye Games

Oregon Trail
Developer: Gameloft

The Otherside
Developer: Barbacube

Outlanders
Developer: Pomelo Games

Over the Alps
Developer: Stave Studios

Overland
Developer: Finji

Pac-Man Party Royale
Developer: Bandai Namco

Painty Mob
Developer: Devolver

The Pathless
Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Giant Squid

Screenshot of The Pathless gameplay on Apple Arcade.

The Pathless from Annapurna Interactive.

 Apple

Patterned
Developer: Borderleap

Pilgrims
Developer: Amanita Design

Pocket Build
Developer: Moonbear LTD

Populus Run
Developer: FiftyTwo

Possessions
Developers: Noodlecake and Lucid Labs

Pinball Wizard
Developer: Frosty Pop

Pro Darts 2022
Developer: iWare Designs

Pro Snooker & Pool 2
Developer: iWare Designs

Projection: First Light
Developers: Blowfish Studios and Shadowplay Studios

Prune
Developer: Joel McDonald

Punch Planet
Developer: Block Zero

Rayman Mini
Developer: Ubisoft

Screenshot of Rayman Mini gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Rayman Mini from Ubisoft.

 Apple Arcade

Really Bad Chess
Developer: Zach Gage

Red Reign
Developer: Ninja Kiwi Games

Redout: Space Assault
Developer: 34 Big Things

Reigns Plus
Developer: Devolver Digital

Reigns: Beyond
Developer: Devolver Digital

Roundguard
Developer: Wonderbelly Games

The Room Two
Developer: Fireproof Studios

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time
Developer: Adult Swim

Screenshot of Sayonara Wild Hearts gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Sayonara WIld Hearts from Annapurna Interactive.

 Annapurna Interactive

Sayonara Wild Hearts
Developers: Annapurna Interactive and Simogo

Scrappers
Developer: Q-Games

Secret Oops!
Developer: MixedBag

Shadow Blade
Developer: Crescent Moon Games 

Shantae and the Seven Sirens
Developer: WayForward

Shinsekai Into the Depths
Developer: Capcom

Screenshot of Shinsekai into the Depths gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Shinsekai Into the Depths from Capcom.

 Capcom/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

ShockRods
Developer: Stainless Games

Simon's Cat: Story Time
Developer: Tactile Games Limited

Skate City
Developers: Snowman and Agens

Slash Quest!
Developer: Noodlecake

Sneaky Sasquatch
Developer: RAC7

Sociable Soccer 2020
Publisher: Rogue Games

Solitaire 
Developer: MobilityWare

Solitaire Stories
Developer: Red Games

SongPop Party
Developer: Gameloft

Sonic Dash
Developer: Sega 

Sonic Racing
Developers: Sega and HardLight

South of the Circle
Developer: State of Play

Screenshot of South of the Circle gameplay on Apple Arcade.

South of the Circle from State of Play.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Spaceland
Developer: Tortuga Team

Spades
Developer: MobilityWare

Speed Demons
Developer: Radian Games

Spek
Developer: RAC7 Games

Spelldrifter
Developer: Free Range Games

SpellTower
Developer: Zach Gage

Spidersaurs
Developer: WayForward

Sp!ng
Developer: SMG Studios

Spire Blast
Developer: Orbital Knight

Splitter Critters Plus
Developer: RAC7 Games

Screenshot of Spongebob Patty Pursuit gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Spongebob Patty Pursuit from Nickelodeon.

 Apple

Spongebob: Patty Pursuit
Developer: Nickelodeon

Spyder
Developer: Sumo Digital

Star Fetched
Publisher: Crescent Moon Games

Star Trek: Legends
Developer: Tilting Point

Stela
Publisher: Skybox Labs

Stellar Commanders
Developer: Blindflug Studios

Steven Universe: Unleash the Light
Developers: Cartoon Network and Rebecca Sugar

Stranded Sails
Developer: Shift Eye Games

Screenshot of Stranded Sails gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Stranded Sails on Apple Arcade.

 Apple Arcade

Sudoku Simple
Developer: MobilityWare

Super Impossible Road
Developer: Rogue Games

Super Leap Day
Developer: Noodlecake

Super Mega Mini Party
Publisher: Red Mini Games

Super Stickman Golf 3
Developer: Nitrome

Survival Z
Developer: Ember Entertainment

The Survivalists
Developer: Team17

Taiko no Tatsujin Pop Tap Beat
Developer: Bandai Namco

Takeshi & Hiroshi
Publisher: Oink Games

Tales of Memo
Publisher: Ten Days

Tangle Tower
Developer: SFB Games

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure
Developer: Imangi Studios

Tetris Beat
Developer: N3twork Inc.

Things That Go Bump
Developer: Tinybop

Threes!
Developer: Sirvo 

Thumper: Pocket Edition
Developer: Drool LLC

Tint
Developer: Lykke Studios

Screenshot of Towaga gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Towaga: Among Shadows from Noodlecake.

 Sunnyside Games

Tiny Crossword Plus
Developer: Play Simple Games

Tiny Wings
Developer: Andreas Illiger

Towaga: Among Shadows
Developers: Noodlecake and Sunnyside Games

Towers of Everland
Developer: Cobra Mobile

Transformers: Tactical Arena
Developer: Red Games Co.

Ultimate Rivals: The Rink
Developer: Bit Fry

Ultimate Rivals: The Court
Developer: Bit Fry

UFO on Tape: First Contact
Developer: Revolutionary Concepts

Various Daylife
Developer: Square Enix

Warp Drive
Developer: Supergonk

Warped Kart Racers
Developer: Electric Square Games

Way of the Turtle
Developer: Illusion Labs 

What the Golf?
Developer: Triband

Where Cards Fall
Developers: Snowman and The Game Band

Screenshot of Where Cards Fall gameplay on Apple Arcade.

Where Cards Fall from Snowman.

 Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Winding Worlds
Developer: Ko_op

Wonderbox: The Adventure Maker
Developer: Aquiris

Word Laces
Developer: Minimega

World's End Club
Developer: IzanagiGames

World of Demons
Developer: Platinum Games

Wurdweb
Developers: Aran Koning and Adriaan de Jongh

Wylde Flowers
Developer: Studio Drydock

Yaga
Developers: Versus Evil and Breadcrumbs Interactive

Zen Pinball Party
Developer: Kiterestu

Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
Developer: Firefly Games

Zookeeper World
Developer: Kiteretsu

