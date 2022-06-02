Electronic Arts and Maxis on Thursday announced their newest game pack, The Sims 4 Werewolves. The new pack, launching June 16 for Steam, Origin, PlayStation and Xbox, will introduce players to the world of Moonwood Mill and the ability to turn into werewolf.

The Sims 4 Werewolves looks like it'll add a new level of supernatural gameplay. Expanding on the game packs that introduced spellcasters, vampires, aliens and ghosts, Sims 4 Werewolves lets you explore the lycanthrope life. Like your Sim might level up in other occults, werewolves will be able to unlock abilities like running on all fours, marking territory and more.

In addition to transforming into a werewolf and gaining new characteristics influenced by the moon, Sims can join two different packs the traditional Moonwood Collective, or the scrappy Wildfangs. Challenge the pack's Alpha, find your place in the community, or strike out on your own as a lone wolf. Your Sim can also attend werewolf events, which might work like alien and ghost night at in-game neighborhood bars.

EA

Players can expect new build items and Create A Sim items like outfits and the ability customize your werewolf form. Moonwood Mill will also feature some new locations and story items like the Moonpetal Flower at Howling Point, or the elusive Luna Fish in Lake Lunvik.

Some of my favorite build items arrived with the Paranormal stuff pack. Vampire and spellcaster Sims also have special aspirations like Potions Purveyor and Master Vampire, so we might see a new werewolf aspiration.

Check out the trailer here:

The Sims 4 Werewolves game pack was announced a few months after My Wedding Stories, which added a ton of details for Sims looking to tie the knot, though it wasn't without its bugs at launch.