To Finity and Beyond: New Puzzle Game Finity Joins Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade’s newest game is Finity, a reimagined puzzle game that pulls in classic elements from chess, Tetris and match-three games like Candy Crush.

The new game takes inspiration from traditional puzzle games and upgrades it to a new digital experience. You use a limited number of moves to guide a “snake” across columns and rows of colored tiles to match three of the same colored tiles together. There are two versions: Classic Mode, where you compete for the fastest time, and Tempo Mode, where you play at a more relaxed pace with music in the background.

Apple says this minimalist game combines “the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay and flow of Tetris, and the highly satisfying feedback of the match-three genre.”

Finity is the second game from creator Seabaa to be included on Apple Arcade, following the 2015 release of its multiplayer shooter Dual.

If you have a subscription to Apple Arcade, the game is available to download now. Finity is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac. You can play this game, and many others, in Apple Arcade for $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial whenever you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.