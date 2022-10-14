The Gardens Between Is a New Surreal Puzzle Game on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added The Gardens Between to its catalog of games on Friday. The puzzle game tells the story of best friends Arina and Frendt. The game features a series of dream-like islands and time manipulation mechanisms as the player explores their friendship and memories.

The atmospheric, meditative game asks players to take their time and think creatively. There are no timers and you can't die in the game or run out of chances. If you enjoyed Where Cards Fall on Apple Arcade or the Life is Strange series, this is definitely worth a play.

The Gardens Between is available on mobile, console and PC, but Apple Arcade subscribers can download and play today for no extra cost.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. After your trial, it costs $5 per month.