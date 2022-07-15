Subway Surfers Tag Skateboarding Game Kickflips onto Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Subway Surfers Tag to its extensive catalog of mobile games on Friday. If you're subscribed to Apple Arcade ($5 a month), you can play Subway Surfers Tag at no additional cost, free of ads or in-app purchases.

Players will skateboard through arenas like the rail yard, the park and the docks. Each arena has different missions -- tag signposts with your spray paint can, perform combo tricks, disable robots, collect coins and more. The more you tag, the higher your score and tougher the challenge. Watch out, though -- a security guard is hot on your tail. Your hoverboard can also run out of power, so as you defeat robots, make sure to grab the floating batteries to recharge.

Subway Surfers Tag has four playable characters -- Jake, Tricky, Fresh and Yutani. Each character has a unique special ability. As you collect coins, you can trade them in the upgrade shop for special character-specific tricks.

Playing Subway Surfers Tag -- especially with Jake's character -- reminds me of a futuristic spin on Bobby's World, an animated 90s show about a little boy's imagined adventures on his toy bike. Not a lot can go wrong in Subway Surfers Tag, but there's a ton of fun to be had.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.