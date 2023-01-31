Live: Samsung Unpacked Live Updates Apple HomePod 2 Review Apple Earnings Preview Resurrecting the Dodo COVID Health Emergency to Expire DOJ Eyes Tesla Self-Driving Tech DC's 'Gods and Monsters' Slate Salami, Sausage Recalled
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Video Game Delayed to April

Cal Kestis' next adventure was Force-pushed back a month.

Oscar Gonzalez
Oscar Gonzalez
Cal Kestis wields his blue lightsaber as the sun sets behind him in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor key art
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor needs another month in the bacta tank. 
EA

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, is coming this year, but a little later than initially expected. 

The sequel's global release date will move from March 17 to April 28, publisher EA tweeted Tuesday. The additional six weeks will be used "achieve the level of polish our fans deserve." 

In the third-person action game, players will once again take on the role of Cal Kestis, a Padawan who survived Order 66 that wiped out the rest of the Jedis. Previously, Cal was hiding out from the Empire while also developing his Jedi powers. The sequel takes place five years later, with Cal losing his lightsaber to a Sith Lord requiring him to expand on his Force abilities and retrieve his weapon while also dealing with the Empire. Jedi: Survivor will take place around the same time as the event in Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series and four years before the start of Andor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for $70. 