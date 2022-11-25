Live: 263+ Best Black Friday Deals Live: Black Friday TV Deals BF Deals Under $25 BF Deals Under $50 BF Cheat Sheet 5 BF Splurges Super Cheap Amazon Deals for BF Secret BF Deals via Alexa
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

SpongeBob SolitairePants Brings Nautical Card Play to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can check out the new game today.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
SpongeBob SolitairePants game logo
SpongeBob SolitairePants is now available on Apple Arcade.
Apple

Apple Arcade added SpongeBob SolitairePants -- a SpongeBob-spin on solitaire -- to its catalog of games on Friday. SpongeBob SolitairePants features different play modes and objectives themed around the show, such as building a Krabby Patty or catching jellyfish. 

According to Apple, the game's creator is 19-year-old Brayden Gogis, who is a SpongeBob superfan. So players can look forward to tons of references to the series. SpongeBob SolitairePants sounds like the perfect companion game to SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, which was released in 2020.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 

Apple Arcade
See at Apple