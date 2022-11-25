SpongeBob SolitairePants Brings Nautical Card Play to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added SpongeBob SolitairePants -- a SpongeBob-spin on solitaire -- to its catalog of games on Friday. SpongeBob SolitairePants features different play modes and objectives themed around the show, such as building a Krabby Patty or catching jellyfish.

According to Apple, the game's creator is 19-year-old Brayden Gogis, who is a SpongeBob superfan. So players can look forward to tons of references to the series. SpongeBob SolitairePants sounds like the perfect companion game to SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, which was released in 2020.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.