SpongeBob SolitairePants Brings Nautical Card Play to Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade subscribers can check out the new game today.
Shelby Brown
Shelby Brown
Staff Writer
Shelby Brown (she/her/hers) is a writer for CNET's services and software team.
SpongeBob SolitairePants is now available on Apple Arcade.
Apple Arcade added SpongeBob SolitairePants -- a SpongeBob-spin on solitaire -- to its catalog of games on Friday. SpongeBob SolitairePants features different play modes and objectives themed around the show, such as building a Krabby Patty or catching jellyfish.
According to Apple, the game's creator is 19-year-old Brayden Gogis, who is a SpongeBob superfan. So players can look forward to tons of references to the series. SpongeBob SolitairePants sounds like the perfect companion game to SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit, which was released in 2020.