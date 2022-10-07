Spider Solitaire, Gin Rummy Classic Now Available on Apple Arcade

Card game fans rejoice. Apple Arcade added Spider Solitaire and Gin Rummy Classic to its catalog of games on Friday. Both titles are already in the App Store, but Apple Arcade subscribers can play these games now without ads or in-app purchases for no extra charge.

If you're not familiar with Spider Solitaire, you must make runs from King to Ace all in the same color. It's a twist on regular Solitaire, where colors alternate in a run. I can play traditional Solitaire for hours, but after awhile I don't have to think about the moves too much. I'm less familiar with Spider Solitaire, which presents a fun new challenge to one of my favorite games.

Apple

The few times I've played Gin Rummy, I found it to be a complicated game to learn. The Gin Rummy Classic game on Apple Arcade will give me time to brush up on the game before my family busts out a deck of cards at our next gathering. The goal of Gin Rummy is to form combinations of three or more cards -- also called melds -- and be left with the lowest deadwood -- or cards that didn't fit into a combination.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.