Sony's PlayStation VR 2 name is official, gets Horizon as exclusive game

Sony Computer Entertainment

CES

Sony pulled a little surprise at its CES 2022 press conference, teasing a few more details of its expected next-gen VR headset for the PlayStation 5. And, a little peek at a game.

The hardware is, indeed, called the PlayStation VR 2 (not a surprise). And its funky controllers are called Sense controllers, similar in spirit to Sony's DualSense controllers. But the more interesting news is the exclusive game revealed: Horizon: Call of the Mountain, a game that looks to be set in the same game world as Horizon Zero Dawn.

First look at Horizon: Call of the Mountain a new game for @playstation VR2 from @Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames pic.twitter.com/GntQ7VUWh4 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 5, 2022

The VR headset promises to have unique vibrating feedback and controllers with advanced haptics, along with eye tracking, a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering (a technology that focuses only on where the fovea of the eye is looking to maximize resolution, getting more graphics punch with fewer pixels). It looks one of the big game-changing VR headsets expected in 2022, although we still don't know a release date yet... or how much it will cost.