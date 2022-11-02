PlayStation VR2 Will Arrive in February for $550

Gamers won't have to wait too much longer for Sony's follow-up to its first virtual reality headset, as the PlayStation VR2 finally has an official release date. The gaming device will launch on February 22, 2023 with a starting price of $550, the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

The PS VR2 will arrive more than six years after its predecessor, and includes a slew of upgrades and redesigned hardware. Customers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg can visit the PlayStation webstore to register for pre-orders, which will be open on Nov. 15.

