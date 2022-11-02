SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch Best Buy Deals Pokemon Go November Events Best Celeb Costumes RSV Cases Surge Winter Prep for Homes Daylight Saving Time Election Day
Tech Gaming

PlayStation VR2 Will Arrive in February for $550

Sony is also releasing a slate of new games for the headset next year.

Kourtnee Jackson headshot
Kourtnee Jackson
Sony Playstation VR 2 virtual reality headset
Sony Playstation VR 2 virtual reality headset
James Martin/CNET

Gamers won't have to wait too much longer for Sony's follow-up to its first virtual reality headset, as the PlayStation VR2 finally has an official release date. The gaming device will launch on February 22, 2023 with a starting price of $550, the company announced in a blog post on Wednesday. 

The PS VR2 will arrive more than six years after its predecessor, and includes a slew of upgrades and redesigned hardware. Customers in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg can visit the PlayStation webstore to register for pre-orders, which will be open on Nov. 15.

More to come.