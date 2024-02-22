Sony Says Its PlayStation VR 2 Headset Will Work With PCs Later This Year

When Sony released its PlayStation VR 2 headset last year, it was designed to work only with the company's video game console, the PlayStation 5. By the end of this year, the company says it'll work with PCs too. In a blog post Thursday, the gaming giant said it's "currently testing" the ability for PSVR 2 players to access games on PCs.

"We hope to make this support available in 2024, so stay tuned for more updates," the post reads.

Sony's move to expand access to its PSVR 2 comes just days after the company told investors its 4-year-old PS5 video game console was entering the "latter stage of its life cycle," a sign that the company's investments might look more toward future technologies rather than further building up existing devices. VR and mixed-reality headsets have been gaining popularity, with Apple recently launching the Vision Pro following the success of Meta's Quest headset.

A Sony spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the $550 PSVR 2 will work with rival VR platforms such as Valve's Steam store or the one operated by Quest 3 maker Meta.

The post also announced new PSVR 2 titles, including time traveling shooter game Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, which is arriving June 27 for Sony's console as well as the Steam store and Meta's Quest headset.

Sony isn't the only company looking to branch out its gaming business beyond console hardware. Over the past week, Microsoft has announced plans to start selling some of its games, such as Rare's Sea of Thieves online pirate game and the award-winning music rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush, to rival consoles, including Sony's PS5.

For its part, Sony has begun releasing some of its most popular games on PC too, including a remade version of its hit 2013 survival horror game The Last of Us Part 1 and the 2018 action game Marvel's Spider-Man.