Sony Has a New PlayStation Handheld Coming, for Streaming

A large-screened streaming device is coming later this year. It'll play all your PlayStation games in your hands.

A PlayStation streaming handheld is coming later this year.

The PlayStation Vita is long gone, but Sony is making a return to gaming handhelds -- in a sense. At Sony's latest PlayStation gaming showcase on Wednesday, the company teased a surprise new device that should be coming later this year. It looks very much like a giant display fused with a DualSense controller.

The handheld, which should play all PlayStation games over Wi-Fi, has an 8-inch HD screen and a controller that Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan promised will have all the features of the DualSense that's standard on the PlayStation 5.

Streaming handhelds are a definite trend now, with Android devices like Logitech's G Cloud and the Razer Edge. It's unclear how or if Sony's new handheld will work offline at all, but it's clearly being pitched as a second screen and a mobile play option for the PS5. Meanwhile, the Backbone One game controller, which has a PlayStation partnership and works with phones to play PS5 games wirelessly via streaming, just announced an Android-compatible model.

ps5-handheld-2.png

A glimpse of the handheld next to the PS5 for comparison.

Sony's second-screen PS5 game handheld does look exciting, though the price isn't known. A screen that large could make games look great and a full-featured controller would make everything feel as responsive, possibly, as playing on the PS5 itself. Maybe, just maybe, Sony might consider a new Vita someday, too?