Should You Buy a PS5 or Xbox on Prime Day?

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The Xbox Series X is tad easier to find, or at least easier to get without jumping through hoops. For example, Microsoft and Best Buy have them at the moment and you can simply sign up for an invitation on Amazon (no commitment necessary). And there's stock available from third-party sellers if you're willing to pay a bit higher than list price for it.

But discounts are thin or illusory. Walmart's got a model for $460, $40 less than the standard $500 -- shipping will cost you $160 for that particular third-party offer, so it's not recommended. That's more than it costs to ship a 16-by-16-inch 55-pound box.

We probably won't see discounts this year for the Xbox Series X either, but I can imagine circumstances where we might, or at least might see moderate bundle discounts -- say, if availability of both PS5 and Xbox Series X loosens and Xbox decides to compete more actively against Sony. Still, Magic Eight Ball says "Outlook not so good."

However, if you really want an X, can't afford to pay the $500 upfront and have reasonable credit, you have the option of getting it through Xbox All Access for $35 per month (24 months). The catch is it includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, making the total well over what you'd pay for the console alone, which includes only three months of XGPU. But XGPU really is worth subscribing to, and while you don't save a lot through All Access, you don't pay more than you would otherwise.

