Shadow Blade Now Available to Play on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers can check out the action game now.

Shadow Blade is now on Apple Arcade. 

Fast-paced action platformer Shadow Blade joined Apple Arcade's catalog of over 235 games on Friday. Shadow Blade, from Crescent Moon Games, was already available in the App Store for $2, but with Apple Arcade's $5 a month subscription, you can play it fully unlocked for no additional cost. 

Shadow Blade tells the story of Kuro, a young man on a quest to learn from the last remaining ninja master. There's a darkness encroaching on the world, and Kuro is the only one who can drive it back and restore peace between three warring clans. 

Defeat enemies and dodge traps across 40 levels requiring speed, stealth, strategy and ninja combat skills.

In addition to Shadow Blade, Apple Arcade still has many more games coming to the service soon. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the little joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 

