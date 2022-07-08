On Friday, Apple Arcade added Samorost 3, an adventure puzzle game, to its extensive catalog of games. The game tells the story of a curious space gnome who finds a special horn, which fell out of the sky, in its yard. The gnome uses magical music powers to travel the universe on a quest.

Amanita developers kept the gorgeous art style that players enjoyed in their other Apple Arcade titles, Creaks and Pilgrims. Like Creaks, the game encourages curiosity with highly detailed, explorable and interactive environments.

Samorost 3 is already available in the App Store for anyone not subscribed to Apple Arcade, but it costs $6 to download. You can also find the original Samorost game, which is free, and Samorost 2, which costs $2, in the App Store. If you're subscribed to Apple Arcade, you can play Samorost 3 now for no additional charge.

If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.