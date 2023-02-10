Riptide GP: Renegade Plus Makes a Splash in Apple Arcade

Riptide GP: Renegade Plus, a futuristic personal watercraft racing game, sped onto Apple Arcade Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5, £5 or AU$8 a month), you can play this game free of cost, ads or in-app purchases.

Riptide GP: Renegade Plus was developed by Vector Unit, and you might recognize this game. This title is a remake of a game by the same name which was released in 2016 on console and mobile. CNET chose the 2016 release as one of the best mobile games of that year.

In this game, you play as a hydrojet rider in a futuristic setting who has been kicked out of the main racing circuit for illegal racing. What's your character's solution? More illegal racing, of course! With each win in the illegal race world, you get closer to rejoining the ranks of the main racing circuit, which makes total sense if you don't think about it too hard.

The controls are a little weird at first because you have to tilt your device in the direction you want to turn, but you get used to it fast. On top of career mode, you can play in other modes too, like challenge mode, quick race and online multiplayer where eight players can race against each other.

Apple Arcade adds new games and updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.