Puzzle on the Go With Jigsaw Puzzle on Apple Arcade

I love jigsaw puzzles, but finding a flat location that won't be terrorized by my cats is challenging. Apple Arcade's newest game, Jigsaw Puzzle, is 100% pet-proof. Apple Arcade subscribers can check out the new title today. Jigsaw Puzzle was developed by Mobility Ware, the studio behind Apple Arcade games like Solitaire, Hearts, Spades and Sudoku.

The game includes more than 25,000 puzzles across dozens of categories and genres like Disney villains, flowers, chalkboard doodles, countryside landscapes and more. Jigsaw Puzzle also has multiple customization features. You can make your puzzle up to 1,024 pieces, keep your pieces in a side tray or piled around your workspace, turn on rotating pieces for an added challenge, and even change the color of your digital table.

To assemble your puzzle, just drag and drop pieces into place and arrange them. There's also a satisfying little "snap" sound when your piece is in the right spot. Once you've assembled a section, you can move that section by itself. If you get stuck, you can view a hint or take a peek at the main image. There's also a helpful preview features, which basically lets you assemble your puzzle on top of the original image. And don't worry, your puzzles automatically save, so you can find your last project under Puzzles in Progress.

Apple

As a fan of physical puzzles, I set my first puzzle to 1,024 pieces and it was pretty overwhelming. I recommend starting out with a lower difficulty than you may be used to when assembling a puzzle in real life and working your way up. Jigsaw Puzzle is easy to pick up and pass time with. It probably won't replace physical puzzles for me, but it's a worthy stand in.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.