PS5s may become even harder to find

Tracking down a PlayStation 5 has been challenging since Sony's next-gen console launched a year ago, but it might get even tougher in the coming months. The Japanese company reduced its PS5 production outlook due to supply constraints, according to Bloomberg, which cited anonymous sources.

Sony previously set a production target of more than 16 million units for the fiscal year (which ends in March), Bloomberg noted, but apparently cut that down to 15 million. The console hit more than 10 million sales worldwide during the summer, reaching that milestone a month faster than the PS4 did after its 2013 launch.

It isn't the only games company having production woes as the holiday season approaches. Valve on Wednesday delayed the launch of its Steam Deck portable PC gaming device, while Nintendo dialed back its Switch sales forecast for 2021 by 6% last week.

