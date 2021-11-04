Nintendo Switch might be hard to find this holiday season

CNET

Tracking down a Nintendo Switch might be challenging as the holiday season approaches, the Japanese company's president warned on Thursday. Nintendo cut its Switch sales forecast for 2021 by 6%, CNBC reported, noting the production challenges created by the global chip shortage.

In the company's updated quarterly financial report, it dropped its estimate for shipped Switches from 25.5 million units to 24 million. It's sold 92.87 million Switches since the 2017 launch, bringing it closer to taking the Wii's crown as the company's top-selling console (at 101.63 million).

"We can't produce enough to meet the demand we are expecting during the upcoming holiday season," Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters, according to CNBC. "Currently there is no sign of improvement and the situation continues to be severe so I can't say how long it will continue."

The news comes less than a month after the launch of the Switch OLED model, which includes an improved display. Major games coming to the system for the holiday season include the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy collection and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.