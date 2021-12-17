Pokemon Sword and Shield celebrate the holidays with a Shiny Delibird event

The Pokemon Company

A new event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. To celebrate the holidays, a handful of Christmas-themed Pokemon are appearing more frequently in the Nintendo Switch games, including Shiny Delibird.

Throughout the event, you'll be able to encounter Delibird, Starmie and Cryogonal in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. Shiny Delibird will also be appearing in five-star raids, although your odds of finding one will be much slimmer, so you'll need to be persistent and check raids often if you're hoping to catch one.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's holiday event runs until 3:59 p.m. PT / 6:59 p.m. ET on December 26.

Before the event Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you must first refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting the Y-Comm online or by opening the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area news.

A few weeks after Sword and Shield's holiday event ends, Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Switch. Nintendo recently shared a new trailer for the game introducing several important characters and factions who players will meet on their journey, including the rival Diamond and Pearl clans. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players will also get an extra bonus in the upcoming game: a special research quest to catch the mythical Pokemon Darkrai.