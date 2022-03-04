Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Giving Out Free Items for All Players

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company is distributing a new, in-game freebie for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Until Mar. 31, players can claim a bundle of helpful items via Mystery Gift. The bundle contains five Grit Pebbles, five Rare Candies and five Star Pieces. Grit Pebbles and Rare Candies can be used to power and level up your Pokemon, while Star Pieces can be sold to merchants at a high price.

To claim the free item bundle, boot up your copy of Pokemon Legends and follow these steps:

Press the Up button to open the menu Flip to the Communications tab Select Mystery Gifts Select Get with Code/Password Input the code THX4Y0URHELP

This isn't the only freebie available for Pokemon Legends right now. In honor of the Pokemon series' anniversary, players can claim a bundle of free Ultra Balls, Gigaton Balls and Jet Balls with the Mystery Gift password ARCEUSADVENTURE. GameStop stores across the US and Canada are also giving away free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe and 20 Feather Balls until Mar. 13.

These freebies arrive on the heels of Pokemon Legends' 1.1.0 update, which introduced several new features to the game, including additional requests, new opponents to battle at Jubilife Village's training grounds, and a new type of event called massive mass outbreaks. A new pair of games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.