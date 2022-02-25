Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop.

Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.

Once you've picked up a code, you'll need to boot up your copy of Pokemon Legends and follow these steps to claim the free Growlithe and Feather Balls:

Open the menu and scroll to the Communications screen

Select Mystery Gifts

Select Get with code/password

Input your download code

Save your game

The distribution runs until March 13, so you'll have until then to visit a participating GameStop and pick up a free code.

Feb. 27 marks the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary, and the Pokemon Company is celebrating with various in-game events, including Gigantamax raids in Pokemon Sword and Shield and a new login event in Pokemon Unite. A new, 14-minute Pokemon Presents stream is scheduled to air on the day of the anniversary.