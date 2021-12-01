Pokemon Go Reshiram raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Reshiram is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary dragon Pokemon is appearing in five-star raid battles alongside Zekrom until Dec. 16, and this time around, you'll have your first chance to catch a Shiny Reshiram in the mobile game. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture the legendary Pokemon before it leaves raids again.

Reshiram weaknesses

Reshiram is a dragon/fire type, which gives it only three weaknesses: ground, rock, and other dragon Pokemon. Fortunately, there are plenty of strong Pokemon of each of those types in Pokemon Go, so there are a lot of options to use against Reshiram.

Although they won't deal super-effective damage against it, fairy Pokemon resist Reshiram's dragon-type attacks, while water Pokemon will resist its fire-type moves, making them good defensive monsters to use if you don't have enough ground, rock or dragon Pokemon to round out your team.

Best Reshiram counters

Any Pokemon that has a type advantage against Reshiram will be helpful when battling it, but here are some recommended monsters and moves to use when you challenge the legendary Pokemon:

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Rock

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Best moves

If you want to leverage Reshiram's fire typing, which gives it an advantage over bug, grass, steel and ice Pokemon, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Fire Fang and the Charged Attack Overheat. You can also teach the legendary Pokemon the dragon-type moves Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor to use it as a counter against other dragon Pokemon, but keep in mind that it will take super-effective damage in return if the opposing Pokemon also knows dragon attacks.

Reshiram and Zekrom are appearing in raid battles until Dec. 16, when they'll be replaced by Kyurem. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.