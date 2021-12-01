Pokemon Go Zekrom raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Pokemon Go is kicking off its Season of Heritage by brining back two legendary Pokemon. Zekrom and Reshiram are both appearing in five-star raids until Dec. 16. Not only does this give you another opportunity to catch the legendary Pokemon, but this also marks your first chance to encounter Shiny versions of each. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Zekrom before it leaves the game again.

Raid hours

Zekrom and Reshiram will both periodically appear in five-star raids from Dec. 1 to Dec. 16, but you'll have more chances to encounter the legendary Pokemon during the game's weekly Raid Hour event, which takes place every Wednesday evening from 6-7 p.m. local time. Reshiram and Zekrom Raid Hours will occur on the following dates:

Dec. 1

Dec. 8

Dec. 15

Zekrom weaknesses

Zekrom is a dragon/electric Pokemon, which makes it weak to four types: ground, ice, fairy and other dragon Pokemon. Most Pokemon of those types will be useful when battling against Zekrom, but you can see some recommended monsters and moves to use below.

Best Zekrom counters

Ground

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Mud Shot, Earthquake Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mud Shot, Earth Power Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mud-Slap, Earthquake Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

Mud-Slap, Earth Power Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Ice

Jynx: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche



Powder Snow, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche



Frost Breath, Avalanche Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow, Weather Ball



Powder Snow, Weather Ball Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Dragon

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragon Tail, Outrage Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Best moves

Zekrom is one of the most powerful legendary electric Pokemon in the game, and you'll make the most of its typing by teaching it the Fast Attack Charge Beam and the Charged Attack Wild Charge. Alternatively, you can teach it the dragon-type attacks Dragon Breath and Outrage if you want to use it as a dragon counter, but keep in mind that it'll take super-effective damage in return when battling against other dragon Pokemon.

Zekrom and Reshiram are both appearing in raids until Dec. 16, when they'll be replaced by Kyurem. You can catch up on everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.