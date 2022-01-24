Pokemon Go Regice guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Niantic

Regice is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary ice Pokemon is appearing in five-star raids until Feb. 1, making this your first chance to catch one since Pokemon Go Fest 2020. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Regice before it leaves raids again.

Regice Raid Hours

Regice raids will periodically occur at gyms from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, but your best chance to catch it will come on Jan. 26, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. From 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, most gyms will be hosting Regice raids, so you'll have more opportunities to challenge and catch the legendary Pokemon.

Regice weaknesses

As you can probably gather from its name, Regice is a pure ice-type Pokemon, which gives it a handful of common weaknesses you can exploit. In particular, the legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to fire, fighting, rock and steel Pokemon, making those your best choices to use against it.

Best Regice counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Regice:

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower

Fire Fang, Flamethrower Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fire Fang, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Fire Spin, Flamethrower Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Low Kick, Focus Blast Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Counter, Aura Sphere Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Rock

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Steel

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Metal Claw, Iron Head Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Best moves for Regice

Although Regice is primarily a defensive Pokemon, it can also be a solid attacker, especially if you teach it ice attacks to take advantage of the same-type attack bonus it gains. Frost Breath is your best bet when it comes to Regice's Fast Attack, while Blizzard is the ideal Charged Attack. Alternatively, you can teach it the Fast Attack Rock Smash to help it take on rock and steel Pokemon.

Regice is appearing in raids until Feb. 1. You can catch up on everything else going on in Pokemon Go this month in our January events roundup.