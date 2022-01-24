Pokemon Go Regice guide: Best counters, weaknesses and moves

Regice is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary ice Pokemon is appearing in five-star raids until Feb. 1, making this your first chance to catch one since Pokemon Go Fest 2020. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Regice before it leaves raids again.
Regice Raid Hours
Regice raids will periodically occur at gyms from Jan. 24 to Feb. 1, but your best chance to catch it will come on Jan. 26, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. From 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, most gyms will be hosting Regice raids, so you'll have more opportunities to challenge and catch the legendary Pokemon.
Regice weaknesses
As you can probably gather from its name, Regice is a pure ice-type Pokemon, which gives it a handful of common weaknesses you can exploit. In particular, the legendary Pokemon is vulnerable to fire, fighting, rock and steel Pokemon, making those your best choices to use against it.
Best Regice counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Regice:
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Arcanine: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Mega Houndoom: Fire Fang, Flamethrower
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Rock
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
Steel
- Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash
- Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Cobalion: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zacian: Metal Claw, Iron Head
- Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Iron Head
Best moves for Regice
Although Regice is primarily a defensive Pokemon, it can also be a solid attacker, especially if you teach it ice attacks to take advantage of the same-type attack bonus it gains. Frost Breath is your best bet when it comes to Regice's Fast Attack, while Blizzard is the ideal Charged Attack. Alternatively, you can teach it the Fast Attack Rock Smash to help it take on rock and steel Pokemon.
Regice is appearing in raids until Feb. 1. You can catch up on everything else going on in Pokemon Go this month in our January events roundup.