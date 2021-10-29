FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Meta: Funniest jokes and memes EV tax credit increase to $12,500 20 spooky games on Apple Arcade Squid Game costume PS5 restock tracker
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Pokemon Go Darkrai raid tips: Best counters, weaknesses and moveset

The mythical dark-type Pokemon is back in raids until Nov. 5. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Darkrai.

pokemon-go-darkrai

Darkrai has returned to Pokemon Go until Nov. 5.

 Niantic

Darkrai is back in Pokemon Go just in time for Halloween. The mythical dark-type Pokemon is appearing as a five-star raid boss until Nov. 5. Not only will each one you encounter in raids know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb, but you'll even have a chance to catch a Shiny Darkrai while it's available in the game.

There will also be one final Darkrai Raid Hour event before the mythical Pokemon leaves Pokemon Go again. Darkrai raids will occur more frequently from 6-7 p.m. local time on Nov. 3, making that your best opportunity to capture it before it leaves the raid rotation. Here are some tips and recommended Pokemon to help you catch Darkrai.

Darkrai weaknesses

Darkrai is a pure dark-type Pokemon, which makes it susceptible to bug, fighting and fairy Pokemon. Any of the aforementioned types will be helpful when battling the mythical Pokemon; however, keep in mind that Darkrai will know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb, which will deal super-effective damage to any fairy Pokemon you're using.

Best Darkrai counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Darkrai:

Bug

  • Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
  • Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
  • Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
  • Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn
  • Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fighting

  • Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
  • Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
  • Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
  • Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Fairy

  • Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
  • Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Best moves for Darkrai

Once you've caught Darkrai, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Snarl, but you have a couple of choices when it comes to the Pokemon's Charged Attack. As previously mentioned, every Darkrai you encounter this time around will know the poison-type attack Sludge Bomb -- the first time it is able to know this move in Pokemon Go. Since poison is super-effective against fairy types, one of Darkrai's major weaknesses, this is a helpful move to have. If you're looking to dish out the most damage, however, you can teach Darkrai the ghost-type Charged Attack Shadow Ball instead.

Darkrai will appear in raids until 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 5. Be sure to check out our Pokemon Go October events roundup for all the other events and activities happening in the game this month.