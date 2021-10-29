Pokemon Go Darkrai raid tips: Best counters, weaknesses and moveset

Niantic

Darkrai is back in Pokemon Go just in time for Halloween. The mythical dark-type Pokemon is appearing as a five-star raid boss until Nov. 5. Not only will each one you encounter in raids know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb, but you'll even have a chance to catch a Shiny Darkrai while it's available in the game.

There will also be one final Darkrai Raid Hour event before the mythical Pokemon leaves Pokemon Go again. Darkrai raids will occur more frequently from 6-7 p.m. local time on Nov. 3, making that your best opportunity to capture it before it leaves the raid rotation. Here are some tips and recommended Pokemon to help you catch Darkrai.

Darkrai weaknesses

Darkrai is a pure dark-type Pokemon, which makes it susceptible to bug, fighting and fairy Pokemon. Any of the aforementioned types will be helpful when battling the mythical Pokemon; however, keep in mind that Darkrai will know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb, which will deal super-effective damage to any fairy Pokemon you're using.

Best Darkrai counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Darkrai:

Bug

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Bug Bite, X-Scissor Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fury Cutter, X-Scissor Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Bug Bite, Megahorn Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Fighting

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Counter, Close Combat Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Counter, Dynamic Punch Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Counter, Aura Sphere Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough

Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Best moves for Darkrai

Once you've caught Darkrai, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Snarl, but you have a couple of choices when it comes to the Pokemon's Charged Attack. As previously mentioned, every Darkrai you encounter this time around will know the poison-type attack Sludge Bomb -- the first time it is able to know this move in Pokemon Go. Since poison is super-effective against fairy types, one of Darkrai's major weaknesses, this is a helpful move to have. If you're looking to dish out the most damage, however, you can teach Darkrai the ghost-type Charged Attack Shadow Ball instead.

Darkrai will appear in raids until 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 5. Be sure to check out our Pokemon Go October events roundup for all the other events and activities happening in the game this month.