Pokemon Go Darkrai raid tips: Best counters, weaknesses and moveset

Darkrai is back in Pokemon Go just in time for Halloween. The mythical dark-type Pokemon is appearing as a five-star raid boss until Nov. 5. Not only will each one you encounter in raids know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb, but you'll even have a chance to catch a Shiny Darkrai while it's available in the game.
There will also be one final Darkrai Raid Hour event before the mythical Pokemon leaves Pokemon Go again. Darkrai raids will occur more frequently from 6-7 p.m. local time on Nov. 3, making that your best opportunity to capture it before it leaves the raid rotation. Here are some tips and recommended Pokemon to help you catch Darkrai.
Darkrai weaknesses
Darkrai is a pure dark-type Pokemon, which makes it susceptible to bug, fighting and fairy Pokemon. Any of the aforementioned types will be helpful when battling the mythical Pokemon; however, keep in mind that Darkrai will know the Charged Attack Sludge Bomb, which will deal super-effective damage to any fairy Pokemon you're using.
Best Darkrai counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Darkrai:
Bug
- Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor
- Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
- Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn
- Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor
Fighting
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Alolan Ninetales: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
Best moves for Darkrai
Once you've caught Darkrai, you'll want to teach it the Fast Attack Snarl, but you have a couple of choices when it comes to the Pokemon's Charged Attack. As previously mentioned, every Darkrai you encounter this time around will know the poison-type attack Sludge Bomb -- the first time it is able to know this move in Pokemon Go. Since poison is super-effective against fairy types, one of Darkrai's major weaknesses, this is a helpful move to have. If you're looking to dish out the most damage, however, you can teach Darkrai the ghost-type Charged Attack Shadow Ball instead.
Darkrai will appear in raids until 10 a.m. local time on Nov. 5. Be sure to check out our Pokemon Go October events roundup for all the other events and activities happening in the game this month.