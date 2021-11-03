Pokemon Go Festival of Lights event: Dedenne, Misunderstood Mischief and more

Niantic

A new event is kicking off soon in Pokemon Go. The mobile game is celebrating the Festival of Lights with a special in-game event from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14. As part of the festivities, the electric Pokemon Dedenne will make its first appearance in the game, and there will be special bonuses and more. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, the electric mouse Dedenne is debuting as part of the Festival of Lights event, making this your first chance to catch one in Pokemon Go. It will be appearing in the wild as well as in one-star raids. Several other fire and electric Pokemon will also be appearing more frequently throughout the event, including Electabuzz, Magmar, Blitzle and more. You can see all of the featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Vulpix

Magnemite

Electabuzz

Magmar

Electrike

Blitzle

Darumaka

Litleo

Dedenne

One-star raids

Charmander

Vulpix

Chinchou

Litwick

Dedenne

Three-star raids

Alolan Raichu

Electabuzz

Magmar

Bellossom

7km eggs

Alolan Geodude

Chinchou

Pichu

Vulpix

Magby

Elekid

Budew

Bonuses

On top of increased Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active during the Festival of Lights event. Your friendship level with other players will increase twice as fast as normal throughout the event. Additionally, you'll be able to open a maximum of 45 gifts per day, and the gifts will contain more rewards than usual.

Players in India will also be able to take advantage of the following extra bonuses. These will be live on Nov. 7 from 4-7 p.m. local time:

Dedenne and Blitzle will appear in the wild even more frequently

Players will earn twice the usual amount of candy for catching Pokemon

Misunderstood Mischief

The next portion of the ongoing Misunderstood Mischief Special Research story will also go live during the Festival of Lights event. We'll have the full list of tasks and rewards once the Special Research is available.

Team Go Rocket event

It appears Team Go Rocket will be breaking up the festivities with a mini takeover event. Beginning Nov. 9, Rocket grunts will appear at PokeStops and in hot air balloons much more frequently than usual, giving you more chances to battle them and rescue their Shadow Pokemon. You'll also be able to use Charged TMs to replace a Shadow Pokemon's Frustration attack. Additional details will be announced later.

Other event features

In addition to the other in-game bonuses, you'll be able to snag a free Festival of Lights avatar t-shirt from Pokemon Go's item shop during the event. There will also be new Dedenne-inspired avatar items and stickers, and fireworks will appear in the game during the first few days of the event.

Pokemon Go's Festival of Lights celebration runs until 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 14, but there are many more events lined up for this month. You can catch up on everything going on over the next few weeks in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.