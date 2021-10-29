Pokemon Go Día de Muertos event: Collection Challenge, bonuses and more

Niantic

November is only a few days away, and the first event happening in Pokemon Go next month is a Día de los Muertos celebration. The event runs from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2 and features a new Collection Challenge, special Pokemon spawns and various other in-game bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Featured Pokemon

Throughout the Día de los Muertos event, the following Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently than usual. They'll also spawn more frequently when you use Incenses or Lure Modules, and each one has a chance of being Shiny.

Wild spawns

Cubone

Sunkern

Sunflora

Murkrow

Houndour

Sableye

Roselia

Drifloon

Yamask

Research task encounters

Cubone

Sunkern

Roselia

Alolan Marowak

Bonuses

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active during the Día de los Muertos event. Players around the world will earn twice the usual amount of Stardust for catching Pokemon, and any Lure Modules and Incenses that are used will remain active for 90 minutes rather than 30. On top of that, players in Latin America and the Caribbean can also take advantage of the following extra bonuses:

1 additional bonus transfer candy

Event Pokemon will appear in the wild even more frequently

Event Pokemon will be drawn to Incenses and Lure Modules even more frequently

Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go will also hold a new Collection Challenge as part of the Día de los Muertos event. If you're able to complete the challenge before the event ends, you'll earn a handful of rewards, including a Poffin, an Incense and a chance to catch the rare Shedinja.

Other event features

Coinciding with the Día de los Muertos event, Pokemon Go will hold a Go Battle Day on Nov. 1. Among the rewards you'll earn for winning is quadruple the usual amount of Stardust. Additionally, a few in-game freebies will be available during the event. You can claim a free Día de Muertos avatar shirt from the Style Shop, as well as a free item bundle containing 20 Poke Balls and one Incense.

The Día de los Muertos event runs until 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 2, but there are plenty more events happening in Pokemon Go next month. You can catch up on everything going on in the game in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.