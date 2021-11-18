Pokemon Go December 2021 Community Day: Pokemon, bonuses and more

Pokemon Go's November Community Day takes place this Sunday, but December's Community Day has already been announced. Like previous years, the event will span two days, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, and will give players another chance to catch all of the featured Community Day Pokemon from the past two years. Here's everything you need to know about the event.
Featured Pokemon
Every featured Pokemon from 2021 will return for December's Community Day. You'll have another chance to encounter the monsters in the wild across both days of the event. On top of that, all of the featured Pokemon from 2020's Community Days will be hatching from 2 km eggs and appearing in raid battles. You can see the full list below:
Day 1
- Machop
- Roselia
- Swablu
- Gible
- Snivy
- Fletchling
Day 2
- Eevee
- Duskull
- Shinx
- Tepig
- Oshawott
Egg Pokemon
- Charmander
- Weedle
- Abra
- Gastly
- Rhyhorn
- Magikarp
- Porygon
- Elekid
- Magby
- Seedot
- Piplup
- Budew
Raid Pokemon
- Charmander
- Weedle
- Abra
- Gastly
- Rhyhorn
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Porygon
- Seedot
- Piplup
Community Day moves
In addition to the featured Pokemon, you'll have another chance to get all of the event moves from 2020 and 2021's Community Days. The following Pokemon will be able to learn their respective moves if you can evolve them between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20:
- Charizard: Dragon Breath
- Beedrill: Drill Run
- Alakazam: Counter
- Machamp: Payback
- Gengar: Shadow Punch
- Gyarados: Aqua Tail
- Vaporeon: Scald
- Jolteon: Zap Cannon
- Flareon: Superpower
- Espeon: Shadow Ball
- Umbreon: Psychic
- Shiftry: Bullet Seed
- Altaria: Moonblast
- Empoleon: Hydro Cannon
- Luxray: Psychic Fangs
- Roserade: Bullet Seed, Weather Ball
- Garchomp: Earth Power
- Rhyperior: Rock Wrecker
- Electivire: Flamethrower
- Magmortar: Thunderbolt
- Leafeon: Bullet Seed
- Glaceon: Water Pulse
- Porygon-Z: Tri Attack
- Dusknoir: Shadow Ball
- Serperior: Frenzy Plant
- Emboar: Blast Burn
- Samurott: Hydro Cannon
- Talonflame: Incinerate
- Sylveon: Psyshock
Bonuses
On top of the returning Pokemon, the following in-game bonuses will be active throughout December's Community Day event:
- Three-hour Incense duration
- Three-hour Lure Module duration
- Half egg hatch distance
- 2x catch Stardust
- 2x catch XP
As an added bonus, Pokemon trades will cost 25% less Stardust during the event, and you'll be able to make one additional special trade per day. There will also be an event-exclusive Special Research story, as well as free Timed and Field Research tasks to complete. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.
In the meantime, November's Community Day takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21. Shortly after that, Pokemon Go is holding a collaboration event with Ed Sheeran. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.