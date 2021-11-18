Pokemon Go December 2021 Community Day: Pokemon, bonuses and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go's November Community Day takes place this Sunday, but December's Community Day has already been announced. Like previous years, the event will span two days, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, and will give players another chance to catch all of the featured Community Day Pokemon from the past two years. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Featured Pokemon

Every featured Pokemon from 2021 will return for December's Community Day. You'll have another chance to encounter the monsters in the wild across both days of the event. On top of that, all of the featured Pokemon from 2020's Community Days will be hatching from 2 km eggs and appearing in raid battles. You can see the full list below:

Day 1

Machop

Roselia

Swablu

Gible

Snivy

Fletchling

Day 2

Eevee



Duskull

Shinx

Tepig

Oshawott

Egg Pokemon

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Magikarp

Porygon

Elekid

Magby

Seedot

Piplup

Budew

Raid Pokemon

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Seedot

Piplup

Community Day moves

In addition to the featured Pokemon, you'll have another chance to get all of the event moves from 2020 and 2021's Community Days. The following Pokemon will be able to learn their respective moves if you can evolve them between Dec. 17 and Dec. 20:

Charizard: Dragon Breath

Beedrill: Drill Run

Alakazam: Counter

Machamp: Payback

Gengar: Shadow Punch

Gyarados: Aqua Tail

Vaporeon: Scald

Jolteon: Zap Cannon

Flareon: Superpower

Espeon: Shadow Ball

Umbreon: Psychic

Shiftry: Bullet Seed

Altaria: Moonblast

Empoleon: Hydro Cannon

Luxray: Psychic Fangs

Roserade: Bullet Seed, Weather Ball

Garchomp: Earth Power

Rhyperior: Rock Wrecker

Electivire: Flamethrower

Magmortar: Thunderbolt

Leafeon: Bullet Seed

Glaceon: Water Pulse

Porygon-Z: Tri Attack

Dusknoir: Shadow Ball

Serperior: Frenzy Plant

Emboar: Blast Burn

Samurott: Hydro Cannon

Talonflame: Incinerate

Sylveon: Psyshock

Bonuses

On top of the returning Pokemon, the following in-game bonuses will be active throughout December's Community Day event:

Three-hour Incense duration

Three-hour Lure Module duration

Half egg hatch distance

2x catch Stardust

2x catch XP

As an added bonus, Pokemon trades will cost 25% less Stardust during the event, and you'll be able to make one additional special trade per day. There will also be an event-exclusive Special Research story, as well as free Timed and Field Research tasks to complete. You can read more details on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, November's Community Day takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21. Shortly after that, Pokemon Go is holding a collaboration event with Ed Sheeran. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go November events roundup.