Pokemon Go Buzzwole Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

More Ultra Beasts have arrived in Pokemon Go. Following its debut during the Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle event, Buzzwole is appearing in five-star raids for a limited time today, giving all players a chance to catch one. Here are some tips to help you capture the Ultra Beast before it leaves the game.
Buzzwole Raid Hours
Buzzwole will only be available during today's Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, which means you only have a few hours to catch one. The Ultra Beast will be appearing in five-star raid battles during the following times:
- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local
Buzzwole weaknesses
Like its fellow Ultra Beast Pheromosa, Buzzwole is a bug/fighting type, which means it's especially weak to flying Pokemon. Flying-type moves deal quadruple damage to Buzzwole, making those your best option when battling it.
If you're short on flying Pokemon, Buzzwole is also vulnerable to fire, fairy and psychic types. These won't be quite as effective, but they'll still dish out twice as much damage to the Ultra Beast, making them solid alternatives.
Best Buzzwole counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon to use against Buzzwole:
Flying
- Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Therian Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
- Primarina: Charm, Moonblast
Psychic
- Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
- Mega Slowbro: Confusion, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
Buzzwole isn't the only special Pokemon appearing during today's event. The Ultra Beasts Pheromosa and Xurkitree are also invading raid battles, while shiny Munna and other shiny Pokemon are appearing in the wild. The Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ends at 6 p.m. local time.