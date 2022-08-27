Pokemon Go Buzzwole Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

More Ultra Beasts have arrived in Pokemon Go. Following its debut during the Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle event, Buzzwole is appearing in five-star raids for a limited time today, giving all players a chance to catch one. Here are some tips to help you capture the Ultra Beast before it leaves the game.

Buzzwole Raid Hours

Buzzwole will only be available during today's Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, which means you only have a few hours to catch one. The Ultra Beast will be appearing in five-star raid battles during the following times:

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. local

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local

Buzzwole weaknesses

Like its fellow Ultra Beast Pheromosa, Buzzwole is a bug/fighting type, which means it's especially weak to flying Pokemon. Flying-type moves deal quadruple damage to Buzzwole, making those your best option when battling it.

If you're short on flying Pokemon, Buzzwole is also vulnerable to fire, fairy and psychic types. These won't be quite as effective, but they'll still dish out twice as much damage to the Ultra Beast, making them solid alternatives.

Best Buzzwole counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon to use against Buzzwole:

Flying

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane



Air Slash, Hurricane Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Peck, Sky Attack Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird



Air Slash, Brave Bird Therian Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Fire Spin, Flamethrower Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough



Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Charm, Moonblast Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic



Psycho Cut, Psychic Mega Slowbro: Confusion, Psychic

Confusion, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike



Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Buzzwole isn't the only special Pokemon appearing during today's event. The Ultra Beasts Pheromosa and Xurkitree are also invading raid battles, while shiny Munna and other shiny Pokemon are appearing in the wild. The Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ends at 6 p.m. local time.